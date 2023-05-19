MANCHESTER — Florida governor and soon-to-be presidential candidate Ron DeSantis got a taste of the retail politicking in store for him in New Hampshire as he dodged a phalanx of political operatives and reporters Friday morning to chat with diners at the Red Arrow Diner here.
“When I go north from Florida usually I end up in jurisdictions that aren’t very hospitable to freedom-loving leaders like me, but up here we have this little enclave in New England, the Live Free or Die state, that takes this mindset seriously,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis got some private time with about 30 House Republicans who already have declared they will be with him once he announces his candidacy, which is expected Wednesday.
The media was ushered out of a hotel conference room on the Bedford Village Inn complex after DeSantis promoted his accomplishments in the Sunshine State.
“Every single one of us in this room has asked Governor DeSantis to do a very important favor for this country,” declared House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, who organized the event.
“We aren’t going to hear that answer today, but we are going to hear about his experiences in Florida.”
While DeSantis gets closer to an announcement, another Republican rival emerged. Campaign aides confirmed that U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, will formally announce for president Monday in his home state.
Scott has record cash
Campaign aides speaking on the condition of anonymity said Scott’s biggest calling card is the $22 million he starts out with, transferred from his U.S. Senate campaign to a committee to elect the president in 2024.
This is the most any presidential candidate has ever started with, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
It allows him to begin airing $5.5 million in TV commercials next week in Iowa and New Hampshire that will remain on the air until the first GOP presidential debates in August, campaign aides said.
Scott joins a field that includes former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and radio host Larry Elder.
After the announcement, Scott will campaign in Sioux City, Iowa, on Tuesday and in Manchester on Wednesday.
While Haley is a former South Carolina governor who first appointed Scott to his Senate seat, Scott campaign aides said his political organization has no peer in the state that will hold the first primary in the South.
Some political observers said DeSantis needs to improve his skills as a retail politician if he is to avoid the history of over-hyped, early-phenomenon candidates in both parties who started with rave reviews but fizzled out on the campaign trail.
“This is what it’s all about, how he connects in rooms like this one will make all the difference,” said Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, who was in the diner when DeSantis stopped by.
DeSantis's Friday schedule had him in more private meetings, including a sit-down with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is considering his own White House run. Sununu has said he plans to decide by the end of next month.
DeSantis lauded for COVID fight
Osborne singled out DeSantis as a “hero” for his fight against COVID-19 restrictions, an allusion to the changes Sununu implemented in New Hampshire “over our head.”
“They are kind of doubling down,” DeSantis said of the Biden administration policy on public health to deal with future emergencies.
“They want to institutionalize lockdowns. They act like this worked when it did incredible damage to our country.”
DeSantis said Anthony Fauci, the former White House chief medical officer, told “noble lies” about the threat that put a stranglehold on the economy while the virus continued to spread.
Later he concluded, “Fauci-ism was wrong, Fauci-ism was destructive, and we will never let Fauci-ism take root in this country again.”
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said voters here would reject DeSantis for his support of abortion rights restrictions.
“Ron DeSantis’ crusade to bring his extreme Florida abortion ban nationwide is the crux of his presidential campaign, so it’s no surprise that the Republicans endorsing him in New Hampshire — spearheaded by House Majority Leader Jason Osborne — are pushing the same dangerous agenda to restrict reproductive freedoms,” Buckley said in a statement.
DeSantis came to the state a day after New Hampshire House Republicans suffered an embarrassing setback.
The House narrowly killed a parental rights bill (SB 272) that would have allowed parents who asked to be told by teachers if their children were using non-gender-conforming pronouns to refer to themselves at school.
“We need tips for how we can continue to do some more winning,” Osborne said.
While the New Hampshire House is closely divided, DeSantis’s reelection last November led to a Republican supermajority in the Florida Legislature.
DeSantis has pushed through legislation in his state to ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows and to restrict the discussion of personal pronouns in school.
“We just completed what I would say is the boldest and most far-reaching agenda that we’ve seen in the modern history of the Republican Party,” DeSantis said.