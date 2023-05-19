DeSantis does retail as 2024 announcement nears
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posed with patrons while visiting the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester Friday morning.

MANCHESTER — Florida governor and soon-to-be presidential candidate Ron DeSantis got a taste of the retail politicking in store for him in New Hampshire as he dodged a phalanx of political operatives and reporters Friday morning to chat with diners at the Red Arrow Diner here.

“When I go north from Florida usually I end up in jurisdictions that aren’t very hospitable to freedom-loving leaders like me, but up here we have this little enclave in New England, the Live Free or Die state, that takes this mindset seriously,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis meets with N.H. House GOP allies
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks with about 30 House Republicans who have already declared they will support his 2024 Republican presidential bid if he enters the race as is expected in the coming weeks. 