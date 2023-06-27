Ron DeSantis

The two leading Republican presidential candidates saved their best barbs for President Joe Biden while keeping a wary eye on each other during dueling New Hampshire events Tuesday.

Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew a phalanx of national media, a horde that grew when DeSantis scheduled a Hollis town hall forum a short time before Trump was to speak at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s sold-out Lilac Luncheon in Concord.