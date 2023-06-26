DESANTIS-VOTERS

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Standing outside an auditorium where Ron DeSantis drew more than 1,500 people this month, Dolores McManus explained why she's supporting him for president - bringing up a TikTok video making the rounds on conservative media that shows a "fairy godmother's apprentice" wearing a purple gown, blue eye shadow and a mustache and welcoming a young girl to Disneyland. A Fox News host dubbed the employee "Cinderfella."

"It's horrible," said McManus, 76, who fretted about the shifting ideas of gender awaiting her great-grandchildren. "It's not the world that I grew up in." She liked that DeSantis took aim at Disney after it opposed the limits he enacted on discussions of gender and sexual orientation in schools and argued he's better suited than Donald Trump - whom she calls "too crass" - to carry a conservative agenda forward.