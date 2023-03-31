Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits gun shop in Smyrna

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis interacts with supporters following a book tour visit to Adventure Outdoors gun shop in Smyrna, Georgia, U.S. March 30, 2023. 

 ALYSSA POINTER/REUTERS

The 2023 legislative session was designed to give Gov. Ron DeSantis victories in advance of a likely run for president, but experts said the issues he’s promoting could haunt him in key swing states if he becomes the Republican candidate for the White House.

The six-week abortion ban bill moving quickly through the Legislature, proposed bans on drag shows and transgender treatments, and restrictions on what can be taught at public schools and colleges have made national headlines as he presumably prepares to announce a presidential bid.