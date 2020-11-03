CONCORD — Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s election, the governor, state lawmakers and the Executive Council face a number of critical issues in the next legislative session, the importance of which elicits more agreement than the approach to solving them.
Budget shortfall
When the pandemic hit, unemployment in New Hampshire spiked to more than 16%, and the collapse of the economy threatened to create a massive chasm in the state’s $13 billion state budget.
By May, Gov. Chris Sununu said the shortfall would be on the order of $500 million.
What makes that number more frightening is once they’re sworn in, the governor and Legislature have just six months to mop up the red ink before the state’s books close next June 30.
That equates to a $1 billion annual shortfall.
In recent months, state revenues have significantly recovered, especially collections from the state’s two main business taxes.
By last week, Sununu said the shortfall was probably closer to $200 million.
Sununu angered the Democratic-led Legislature when he seized control over spending federal grant money to deal with COVID-19.
But Sununu has stressed that solving this state budget dilemma will require working in tandem with lawmakers.
Sununu also has said funds should not be cut to any state programs that offer help to the most vulnerable, including health care for the poor, services for abused or troubled children and mental health programs.
Adding to the urgency of erasing the shortfall is that the governor must by mid-February present to the Legislature a proposed state budget for the next two years.
Housing crunch
The state’s vacancy rate for rentals has been around 1% for more than a year. The national average is 5%.
Even during the pandemic, the cost of buying a house in New Hampshire has increased dramatically.
Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Dan Feltes, agreed on the severity of the problem but offered different prescriptions to deal with it.
In the summer of 2019, Sununu created a task force that advocated incentives for cities and towns to locate more affordable housing.
His proposals included a new business tax deduction for developers who invest in housing developments and a temporary real estate transfer tax cut for first-time homebuyers.
Sununu also wants cities and towns to be able to set aside public land where more affordable housing would be built.
During the campaign, Feltes criticized Sununu for not more quickly dispensing federal COVID-19 relief the governor earmarked to assist renters and landlords.
Feltes also represented the viewpoint of Democrats who want to reimpose a moratorium on housing foreclosures and evictions.
When the Legislature passed that bill last spring, Sununu vetoed it.
Instead, once the eviction moratorium ended last summer, Sununu preferred to use the federal CARES Act money to help renters and building owners.
The debate over the next state budget likely will include plenty of support for creating a new Affordable Housing Fund.
Police accountability
After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Sununu created the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Communication and Transparency.
The state Police Standards and Training Council is adopting some of the group’s recommendations through its rulemaking.
This includes expanding the amount of required coursework police trainees must receive, including instruction on racial bias.
But many findings will require legislative action.
The most significant would do away with the Laurie List or Exculpatory Evidence Schedule of officers with credibility problems.
The commission wants lawmakers to replace it with a new process for investigating all complaints brought against police.
Officers on the list would get a Superior Court hearing to try to remove their names before they are made public.
In a related development last week, the state Supreme Court sent back down to a lower court a lawsuit that media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union brought to have the list released.
The legislative proposal would create a disciplinary panel like the one that investigates complaints against lawyers and judges.
Under this plan, a summary report of all complaints found valid against any officer in the future would be published.
The next state budget plan also is expected to create a permanent public integrity unit within the Department of Justice that Attorney General Gordon MacDonald adopted in response to the commission’s work.
This unit will investigate and prosecute any law enforcement officials against whom complaints have risen to the level of criminal law-breaking.
Behavioral health crisis
Just before COVID-19 hit, New Hampshire for the first time in eight years did not have a single psychiatric patient lying in an emergency room bed waiting for an inpatient bed.
Then the pandemic hit, and for several months mental health care providers could not staff in-person assistance programs.
So the numbers steadily edged back up to more than 50 adults in ER rooms last summer, along with more than 20 children.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said as COVID-19 contributed to rising cases of depression and anxiety, fewer beds were available in the community for people to be discharged to.
That’s why last September, the state redirected $5 million in the budget to convert what used to be the Philbrook Center for children in Concord to a 16-bed treatment center.
Meanwhile, the governor and the Executive Council in the coming months will be voting on contracts to create mobile crisis teams that can deliver services to those with behavioral health issues so they can remain at home or in the community.
Feltes championed this reform in the current two-year budget and had criticized Sununu for dragging his feet on this issue.
Shibinette said that for months because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, many providers were reluctant to commit to running those programs.
As governor, Sununu’s administration completed a 10-year plan to improve the behavioral health system that decades ago had been the envy of the nation.