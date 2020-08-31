A Zoom meeting lacks the charm of local political fundraisers like the Rockingham County Democrats' annual clambake.
But gathering 180 people at the Portsmouth Elks Lodge to chow down on seafood, steak and corn seems a dicey proposition, said Larry Drake, chairman of the Rockingham County Democrats.
So Friday's Rockingham County clambake was held on Zoom, with people listening to speeches from home and providing their own dinners.
Both political parties embraced virtual campaigning at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Republican campaigns have returned largely to pre-pandemic methods, like knocking on doors and training volunteers in a growing number of field offices, including a Nashua office that opened Saturday, Democrats are sticking to virtual campaigning, with a scattering of socially distanced events and photo ops.
The University of New Hampshire's Granite State Panel surveys have found Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say they are comfortable with going out and having contact with others, which might go some way toward explaining the parties' differing strategies.
But the campaigning methods are also part of the parties' message. Republicans are eager to point out how quickly things are returning to normal under President Donald Trump and Gov. Chris Sununu, while Democrats are underlining the death and harm exacerbated by what they perceive as Republicans' poor response to the pandemic.
Republicans face-to-face
State Republican party chairman Stephen Stepanek said the Trump Victory organization reacted to the pandemic's onset in March, moving quickly to set up virtual phone banks and meetings. For weeks, there were no campaign offices, no meetings in person for training or phone banking, no events or door-knocking.
But now, Stepanek said, campaigns are “slowly getting back to normal.” He said he thinks that will benefit Republican candidates in November.
“New Hampshire is a grassroots state," Stepanek said. "New Hampshire is a state that expects to see their candidates.”
John Corbett, campaign manager for Republican congressional candidate Matt Mowers, agreed.
“New Hampshire people, they like to see face-to-face,” Corbett said. After months of working from home and limited outings, he guessed people would be excited about talking in-person to a campaign volunteer at their doors.
“You do it respectfully," said Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corky Messner. "You knock on the door and step away.” Messner said he and volunteers wear masks when they knock on doors, and do their best to keep a distance when they're talking with potential voters.
One candidate noticed the Republicans don't have much company in neighborhoods around the state.
“I haven’t seen any Democrats running around,” said state Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry.
That’s because they aren’t.
Democrats differ
State Democratic party chair Ray Buckley said Democrats have largely stayed away from in-person events this summer. They aren't knocking on doors at all. Buckley said he thought voters were more worried about COVID-19 than about not seeing candidates in the flesh.
"We've made hundreds of thousands of phone calls, and we haven't heard anyone say, 'Oh, we wish someone would come by our house,'" Buckley said.
Incumbent Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen have held few in-person events. Their few events have focusing more on drawing press attention than throngs of supporters. Most of the time, the candidates keep their masks on and keep a 6-foot distance.
Buckley took some umbrage at Republican campaigns getting back to normal.
"Republicans are doing their best to ignore the fact that 180,000 people have died in the last several months," he said, adding that he worried about Republican activists' and voters' lives, especially if few people wear masks to events.
"It's just surreal," Buckley said. "They're doing event after event, and nobody has masks on."
Staff and candidates wore masks at a Trump Victory event Tuesday in Manchester, but volunteers went maskless, or left masks dangling on their ears.
Buckley said his party is reaching as many voters as it has in previous years — the Democrats are just sticking with socially-distanced methods.
"It's reaching out to your neighbors, talking to your family," Buckley said, but maybe the "talking" happens on Facebook, over the phone or across the yard. Activists and candidates are talking to voters on the phone, on Zoom '"house parties" and during live-streamed events.
Buckley said they have noticed more people are participating in Zoom events than the party would have expected at a typical in-person event. That started with the virtual state convention in May, Buckley said, which he said 4,000 people live-streamed. An in-person convention would have been great, he said, but the party reached more people online.
"Regular folks out there are tuning in and participating in Zoom calls to a much larger extent than they would in-person events," Buckley said.
Tickets to the Rockingham County Democrats' clambake were cheaper this year, Drake said, since there's very little overhead cost. But he said there is something lost in taking a dinner to Zoom — and not just the lobster and clams.
"A big part of it is socializing with other people," Drake said. It's not really possible to have a side conversation and catch up with acquaintances when there are 200 other people listening in.
"That is really kind of absent from Zoom."