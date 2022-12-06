CONCORD — A historically divided House of Representatives meets for the first time Wednesday to organize, elect leaders and perhaps decide if the final unresolved seat in Rochester should go to the voters for a special election.
Less drama is expected in the state Senate, which no doubt will promote Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to take the gavel from outgoing Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, who lost a U.S. Senate bid in November.
The midterm elections left House Republicans holding a 201-198 advantage, with a tie result for a seat in Rochester Ward 4 between Democratic Rep. Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker.
Despite the razor-thin edge, House Speaker Sherman Packard of Londonderry is expected to win reelection to his first full-two year term as speaker.
Packard became speaker in Jan. 2021 following the death of Merrimack Republican Dick Hinch a month earlier after complications from COVID-19.
There’s no opposition to new terms for the other House officers, Paul Smith as clerk and J.B. Cullen as sergeant-at-arms.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester, who could oppose Packard for the top spot, likely would come up just short, given the partisan split.
Both chambers then meet jointly to decide whether to give new two-year terms to Secretary of State David Scanlan and State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle.
Former State Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat, is challenging Scanlan, a Bow Republican, but signs on the eve of that vote pointed clearly to Scanlan retaining the post.
The GOP holds a 14-10 edge in the state Senate, giving the party a 215-208 advantage over Democratic lawmakers if everyone shows up.
Scanlan told the Union Leader a House Democrat will place his name in nomination and another House Democrat will second the choice, followed by nomination speeches from two GOP legislators.
Scanlan took the post a year ago when Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a Manchester Democrat, retired after 45 years on the job.
In wake of primary fight
The Democratic National Committee By-Laws Committee did Levesque no favors last week when it recommended a 2024 presidential primary calendar that would give South Carolina the first-in-the-nation primary, three days ahead of New Hampshire.
The state’s all Democratic congressional delegation has condemned the move and encouraged the next secretary of state to use unprecedented powers to schedule the first primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”
Gov. Chris Sununu decried what he called the “blackmail” threats by the DNC panel, which recommended New Hampshire either repeal its first-primary law or risk having its election moved later than the first tier of states in 2024.
Levesque said if elected she would fight to keep New Hampshire’s primary first.
“As secretary of state I would follow the N.H. law stating N.H. will hold the first primary,” Levesque said in a statement.
Levesque has criticized Scanlan’s management of the more than 30 recounts after the midterm elections. One was for a Manchester Ward 6 House that required a court order to continue the count because the first process came to an incorrect result.
“There has been plenty of time to formalize such processes over the last decade, yet mistakes were still made during this recount; mistakes New Hampshire can ill afford with the eyes of the country upon us,” Levesque said.
Scanlan said the state faced and completed a record number of recounts after a record-breaking turnout for a midterm election last month.
“The system worked well but we have new laws that required everyone to collect new data points and I could see the first day of the recounts that this caused some complications,” Scanlan said.
“I felt the proper and transparent thing to do was to admit mistakes were made and correct them and that’s exactly what was done.”
Levesque also vowed to push for election law reforms from no-excuse voting to cast an absentee ballot to creating an automatic voter registration program.
“Scanlan consistently supports legislation that makes it harder to register and vote in our state,” Levesque said.
Scanlan said New Hampshire has high voter turnout because it’s one of the easiest states in the nation to cast a ballot while boasting safeguards that ensure only those eligible are voting here.
The University of New Hampshire Survey Center said Tuesday its poll concluded voter confidence in New Hampshire (76%) went up significantly since the last presidential elections of 2020 (65%) and 2016 (57%).
Despite some national surveys that rank New Hampshire low for ballot access, the same poll found 88% said it was easy to vote last month, which included 82% of Democrats.
On Tuesday, Scanlan spoke to the House Democratic Caucus to correct misstatements that he said Levesque made in this campaign about the office’s financial accounting and work on updating the use of electronic voting machines for future elections.
“I am very proud of what my team has accomplished in 10 short months, and look forward to the prospect of continuing to improve our operations at multiple levels,” Scanlan wrote in a letter to the elected legislators.
Levesque and her supporters have defended making those statements.
Mezzapelle faces no opposition in her bid for a second, full two-year term as state treasurer.
The last seat in the House
The Rochester House seat remains an open question.
Grassie dropped his appeal of the tie vote to the Ballot Law Commission last week, and House Democrats are pushing for a special election to fill the seat.
In 1992, the House voted to settle a tie for a seat in Pelham that a Democrat won in a special election a month later.
The state constitution gives the House the sole authority to sit in judgment on the election of all its members.
While some Republicans, including ex-Speaker Bill O’Brien, have endorsed the special election, the constitution clearly gives the slim GOP majority the right to name David Walker the winner.
Another option would be to pass a resolution to save the cost of the special election by allowing the race to be decided by a coin flip or some other game of chance.
The House is under no obligation to settle the matter Wednesday.
It is common for some House members to be absent for Organization Day.
These newly elected members then don’t take the oath until the next legislative session officially begins in early January.