Odds Scanlan will fend off Dem challenge Wednesday
Secretary of State David Scanlan faces a challenge for re-election to a two-year term from former State Sen. Melanie Leveque, a Brookline Democrat.

CONCORD — A historically divided House of Representatives meets for the first time Wednesday to organize, elect leaders and perhaps decide if the final unresolved seat in Rochester should go to the voters for a special election.

Less drama is expected in the state Senate, which no doubt will promote Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to take the gavel from outgoing Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, who lost a U.S. Senate bid in November.

Former State Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat, said she would bring more professionalism to the office and better access to voting if the Legislature elects her as the next secretary of state Wednesday.
Here, State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, talked to reporters after a recount of his race ended in a tie. On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker had won by a single vote. Grassie said he’s optimistic the House will decide the race should be decided with a special election.