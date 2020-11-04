CONCORD – New Hampshire looks to be in a pretty good place politically whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden emerge from the vote-counting fog to claim a four-year term in the White House.
The state’s election results aren’t 100 percent final, but for the first time in modern history, New Hampshire has an all-Democratic congressional delegation while Republicans now hold all the levers of power in the State House led by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu.
So if Trump hangs on and wins a second term, supporters of all things New Hampshire have as their chief cheerleader Sununu, the only GOP governor in the Northeast to endorse the incumbent.
Sununu has newfound majorities in the Executive Council, State Senate and House of Representatives that should help him deliver on his agenda as well as take advantage of Trump program priorities in a second term.
If Biden wins, every member of the federal delegation has the new President on speed dial.
They each also would have in Biden a newcomer in the White House thinking pretty fondly about a state that delivered four electoral votes to him even though the Democratic nominee didn't even visit the state for the final 10 months of the campaign.
In turn, Sununu will at times want to call upon Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan along with Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, all D-NH, to prevail upon this new administration to get a New Hampshire request answered.
“It’s not really how anyone planned it but Chris has shown he can work with the federal delegation to get things done,” said House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack.
“This is why voters like this governor. He’s about getting results."
NH delegation may need Sununu too
With the U.S. Senate still in Republican control, there could be times when New Hampshire’s own members of Congress need to work with Sununu’s team to advance state causes.
The closeness of the presidential race underscores how, even though for months New Hampshire’s influence in the outcome of this election was discounted, it proved to be fairly significant.
Had Trump won New Hampshire Tuesday, it would have improved his path to ultimate victory.
Had Biden lost New Hampshire, his own chances to win this election would have been further compromised.
After the closest presidential election in recent history in 2000, George W. Bush narrowly won the New Hampshire vote and more than a month after the election and a ballot fight in Florida, Bush was declared the winner as President.
In that election, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen won a third term as governor in this state, but control of the Executive Council ands both houses inn the Legislature remained in Republican hands.
“Independent voters have been for some time the biggest bloc of voters in New Hampshire and they have often chosen to split their tickets,” said State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who formerly represented the state’s 1st Congressional District in Washington.
“At the state level, we had a unifying message and a very popular governor who helped carry many of us to victory.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said New Hampshire must rely on that congressional delegation to retain the Affordable Care Act and support abortion rights among other issues.
“It’s clear from last night’s results that Granite Staters share Democrats vision for protecting health care for people with pre-existing conditions, building back better from COVID-19, preserving a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, and addressing the climate crisis with the urgency we need,” Buckley said in a statement.
“Voters across New Hampshire have spoken loudly that we need Democrats in Washington to get the job done for our state and soundly rejected Republicans who would rather look out for themselves, their donors, and their political party than New Hampshire families.”
NH goes White House blue 5 in a row
This was the fifth straight presidential election a Democrat has won in New Hampshire.
But as Buckley was fond of saying before Tuesday, presidential elections have typically brought gains or at least solid majority holds for his own party down ballot.
That was not the case this time.
“I think what is most surprising to me is how much of a separation there was for many voters between who they want leading them in Washington and who they want leading them in Concord,” said Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally-conservative Americans for Prosperity chapter in New Hampshire.
“How does Biden win in towns like Bedford and Merrimack yet Republicans make gains in the Legislature there? That’s unique and many are probably still trying to wrap their heads around everything that happened.”