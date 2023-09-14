Buckley says NH primary will remain first despite DNC edit

Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said the latest extension from the Democratic National Committee for the state to pick its primary date isn't going to end a political stalemate.

The DNC last February approved a schedule bouncing New Hampshire off the first-in-the-nation perch but political leaders of both parties back Secretary of State David Scanlan's determination for New Hampshire to again lead things off in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday made a last-ditch, almost-certainly futile attempt to get New Hampshire to knuckle under to its 2024 primary calendar.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted unanimously at a meeting in Washington to give New Hampshire until Oct. 14 to submit a delegate selection plan that includes an approved primary date.

Sununu, Buckley, Ager, Scanlan all dismiss DNC offer for more time
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager, pictured, said it's unacceptable that President Biden refuses to campaign for a second term here and embraces a Democratic National Committee calendar that would have South Carolina holding the leadoff primary.