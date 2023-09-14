The Democratic National Committee on Thursday made a last-ditch, almost-certainly futile attempt to get New Hampshire to knuckle under to its 2024 primary calendar.
The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee voted unanimously at a meeting in Washington to give New Hampshire until Oct. 14 to submit a delegate selection plan that includes an approved primary date.
Under DNC rules, states are not allowed to hold their nominating contests before March 5 unless they receive a waiver from the national party.
The rules panel granted the extension after New Hampshire did not submit a delegate selection plan that included a primary date by a Sept. 1 deadline.
In February, the DNC approved a calendar that bumped New Hampshire out of the first position and gave South Carolina the first contest, next Feb. 3.
According to the DNC calendar, New Hampshire would follow three days later with Nevada.
President Joe Biden lobbied the DNC to make this change after losing a third New Hampshire presidential primary in 2020. A blowout win in South Carolina resurrected his candidacy and put him on course to defeat incumbent Donald Trump.
The DNC has made New Hampshire's No. 2 position contingent on state lawmakers repealing the state’s first-in-the-nation primary law and permitting no-excuse absentee ballot voting.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican legislative leaders have rejected all the DNC's demands.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley quickly responded to the DNC's Thursday move, saying he will continue to support New Hampshire having the first primary.
“New Hampshire Democrats are laser focused on winning our upcoming special elections and the city races this year. We are organizing toward winning State House majorities and flipping the governor’s seat, in addition to reelecting Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster to congress and winning the White House in 2024,” Buckley said.
“We have done everything in our power to comply with the DNC’s requests with regard to our primary calendar and have every intention of complying with New Hampshire state law from which the primary date is set. We look forward to putting this unnecessary distraction behind us and focusing on electing Granite State Democrats.”
While traveling outside the state Thursday, Sununu criticized the DNC's latest move.
“New Hampshire will not comply with the arbitrary demands and deadlines coming from @JoeBiden and the@DNC,” Sununu posted on X, formerly Twitter, from San Francisco, where he was addressing a workforce conference.
“We will not back down. New Hampshire will be going first whether Joe Biden likes it or not.”
NH Dems vs. DNC
Republican State Chairman Chris Ager said GOP candidates are crisscrossing the state on their primary campaigns while Biden boycotts the Granite State’s 100-year tradition.
“Another month won't change anything. The Democrats have abandoned New Hampshire's First in The Nation Primary,” Ager said.
“Our AWOL US Senators and Congressman Pappas and Congresswoman Kuster are too incompetent to help; time to get some real representation in Congress.”
In fact, the all-Democratic congressional delegation has condemned Biden and the DNC for taking this step and has backed Secretary of State David Scanlan, who insists New Hampshire will lead off the process.
In the wake of the DNC's announcement of the primary schedule, an angry U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said she had been led to believe New Hampshire's status would be protected. In protest, she refused to attend a White House dinner.
On Wednesday, Scanlan said he’s operating under the assumption that New Hampshire will not comply with the DNC demands and will go first.
The DNC has threatened candidates who campaign in states that violate its calendar and warned that New Hampshire and other rogue states could lose some or all of their delegates selected by voters to attend the 2024 nominating convention.
The assumption has been that if Biden refuses to sign up for this primary during the Oct. 11-27 filing period, his supporters will mount a write-in campaign in hopes of defeating environmental lawyer Robert Kennedy Jr. and liberal author Marianne Williamson, both of whom will be on the ballot.
For the first time this week, Scanlan said the delegate threat could backfire on the DNC.
“If the president wins a majority of the vote through write-ins and as a result of that is awarded delegates that get sent to the convention, is he really not going to let them in? And what is that going to look like from a media perspective?” Scanlan asked.
“I think the DNC will have some soul-searching to do if that’s going to be the penalty.”