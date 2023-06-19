A panel of the Democratic National Committee voted to give New Hampshire until Sept. 1 to meet the demands of national party leaders for it to remain in the early slate of contests. Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley (pictured) is among the state leaders who reject the demand.
CONCORD — Once again, Democratic national leaders blinked in their staredown with New Hampshire's political leadership over the scheduling of the 2024 vote in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state.
During a brief meeting of the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee last Friday, the group agreed to give New Hampshire until Sept. 1 to come into compliance with the DNC’s demands in order for the state to stay in the early slate of contests.
This is the second time party leaders have agreed to give New Hampshire more time for lawmakers here to repeal the first-in-the-nation presidential primary law and to pass no-excuse absentee ballot voting for every future election.
The DNC-approved schedule took New Hampshire’s pre-eminent primary position away and gave it to South Carolina, a deep red state that has voted twice for a Democrat for president since World War II.
In 2020, South Carolina fished then-candidate Joe Biden out of the trash heap after he had badly lost early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Biden’s massive South Carolina win put him on track to win his party’s nomination.
Under the DNC schedule, New Hampshire would share the second primary spot with Nevada, three days after South Carolina’s election.
If New Hampshire goes rogue as expected and insists on holding the first primary, the national party could strip the state of half its delegates and bump New Hampshire out of the first tier of contests for future primaries.
“There’s some space between us and the folks in the state on this,” Minyon Moore, co-chair of the Rules and Bylaws Committee, said at the meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“But as we’ve said all along, the president wants New Hampshire in the early state lineup. And this committee has long agreed that it is a critical state and should be part of the mix.”
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley has said he looks forward to speaking with DNC leaders, but the state’s political leadership remains united in defending New Hampshire’s first primary status.
NH not backing down
Gov. Chris Sununu has said the DNC demands amount to attempted “extortion,” and he vowed that New Hampshire will not back down.
Last spring the Republican-led State Senate in New Hampshire killed a bill (SB 220) championed by Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy that would allow anyone for any reason to vote by absentee ballot.
All signs point to Biden not filing to run in New Hampshire if the state insists on going first.
Biden supporters in New Hampshire worry the president could lose the vote here to environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who will be on the ballot. Biden supporters are in private talks about whether an organized write-in campaign could lift Biden over Kennedy here.
Meanwhile, other states are resisting the DNC process, too.
The party slotted Georgia’s 2024 primary for a week after New Hampshire, but Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger already has set his state’s primary a month later, on March 12, 2024, after Super Tuesday.
The DNC bounced Iowa off its first caucus pedestal after a disastrous election night in 2020 delayed a report of the final count for weeks.
Iowa Democrats are hoping they will be able to join Republicans, who are holding the first caucus before New Hampshire's primary in 2024.
Last week, the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee rejected an Iowa Democratic proposal to allow caucus attendees to vote by mail. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law earlier this month that requires in-person attendance for anyone to take part in that state’s caucuses.