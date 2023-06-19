CONCORD — Once again, Democratic national leaders blinked in their staredown with New Hampshire's political leadership over the scheduling of the 2024 vote in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state.

During a brief meeting of the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee last Friday, the group agreed to give New Hampshire until Sept. 1 to come into compliance with the DNC’s demands in order for the state to stay in the early slate of contests.