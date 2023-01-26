WASHINGTON — A Democratic National Committee panel has given New Hampshire more time to make changes to keep a place near the beginning of the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
The move is unlikely to have any effect since Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and GOP legislative leaders have labeled as "non-starters" this DNC panel’s demand that the state expand access to absentee ballots and repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law.
The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee voted 25-0 to extend until June 3 the deadline that New Hampshire and Georgia must make these changes to be included in the early list of states on the proposed DNC calendar.
The panel last month endorsed a sweeping change in the primary calendar with President Joe Biden’s support to replace New Hampshire with South Carolina in holding the first contest.
Under the proposal the full DNC is expected to endorse next week, New Hampshire and Nevada could hold their primaries three days after South Carolina’s event.
Supporters said these changes recognize the need for the party to have early contests with more diverse voters.
In order to keep that position, the panel originally gave the New Hampshire Legislature only weeks to pass reforms to permit anyone in the state to request and vote by absentee and repeal its first primary law.
New Hampshire’s law limits absentee balloting to those unable to get to the polls due to disability or those who are out of the state on Election Day.
NH Dem leaders united
The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation and party leaders said they stand squarely behind New Hampshire’s state law that requires it holds the first primary at least seven days before a “similar contest.”
A large group of prominent Democrats here warned the president in a recent letter that if he makes this plan a reality, Biden could lose New Hampshire's four electoral votes and Democratic candidates here would find it much harder to win in 2024.
Several DNC panel members said they were surprised at the aggressive opposition in New Hampshire.
"Hanging their argument on this 100-year-old privilege is really, for me as an African American woman, really quite disturbing," DNC panel member Leah Daughtry said during the meeting late Wednesday.
New Hampshire DNC member Joann Dowdell of Portsmouth defended New Hampshire’s position.
"We believe it is possible to lift up diverse voices and keep New Hampshire at the start of the process," said Dowdell, who is Black.
The rules panel's report states if New Hampshire defies this party calendar than it risks losing half its delegates at the nominating convention and candidates would be banned from campaigning in states like New Hampshire that defied its calendar.
Democratic legislative leaders here told the DNC they are offering ballot access reforms in the 2023 session, but the chances of them becoming law are nil since the GOP holds a majority in both houses of the Legislature.