Then Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on the campaign trail in February 2020

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaks to supporters at the Rex Theatre in Manchester on Feb. 8, 2020, three days before the New Hampshire primary.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER FILE

President Joe Biden’s hope for a leadoff South Carolina presidential primary came closer to reality on Friday when party officials meeting in Washington approved a calendar that boots New Hampshire from its coveted first-in-the-nation primary status.

The action by the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee represents one of the biggest challenges to New Hampshire’s leadoff status in decades.