President Joe Biden’s hope for a leadoff South Carolina presidential primary came closer to reality on Friday when party officials meeting in Washington approved a calendar that boots New Hampshire from its coveted first-in-the-nation primary status.
The action by the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee represents one of the biggest challenges to New Hampshire’s leadoff status in decades.
The plan calls for New Hampshire and Nevada to share a primary day that would follow South Carolina, with subsequent contests in Georgia and Michigan.
While the New Hampshire primary has been under threat in the past, its status has never been opposed by a sitting president, said Dante Scala, a professor of political science at UNH.
By tweaking the lineup of primaries and caucuses, Biden cements his alliance with Black voters and makes it easier for himself to win re-nomination should he choose to run for reelection.
“This is about Biden and cold, calculated politics,” Scala said. “This is about him rewarding his key supporters.”
Biden came in fifth in the New Hampshire primary in 2020, famously leaving the state before all votes were counted and flying to friendly South Carolina. The South Carolina primary revitalized his campaign, which led to his defeat of sitting President Donald Trump.
Neil Levesque, the director of the Saint Anselm College Institute of Politics put it another way: “They’re trying to rig it.”
New Hampshire has a state law that requires its primary be held ahead of similar contests, and for decades the Granite State has followed only the Iowa caucus.
On Thursday, both Republican Chris Sununu and top Democratic officials in New Hampshire said the state will enforce its laws.
But the danger becomes if New Hampshire throws a primary and no one comes.
In the past, the Democratic Party has sought to pressure and sanction candidates who campaigned here. Measures included threatening that their delegates would not be seated and/or the candidates would not be seated in debates.
The candidates ignored the sanctions, and the party backed down.
But if Biden refused to campaign in New Hampshire, his stance would pressure other candidates to bypass the state, Scala said.
And race could quickly become part of the equation. Candidates who campaigned in New Hampshire could end up facing difficult questions in other states about whether they respect voters of color.
“What we see as protecting our status, I think other Democrats see as extending an unfair advantage,” Scala said. “I don’t know what cards New Hampshire has left to play at this point.”
The fact of the matter is that Biden owes New Hampshire nothing, Scala said.
Of course, a sitting president usually does not face a significant presidential primary; the last to do so was Jimmy Carter in 1980. But Levesque said if Biden bows out and Vice President Kamala Harris runs, a South Carolina primary would favor her.
Levesque is not as fatalistic about the primary. If a prominent Democrat chooses to challenge Biden or Harris, that candidate would visit New Hampshire despite any sanctions or negative feelings. The publicity would be too tempting to pass up.
Levesque believes such a candidate could easily deflect any criticism along racial lines. He said Biden has good reason by bypass New Hampshire.
Neither Biden nor Harris are strong campaigners, so they would prefer that South Carolina, which is controlled by party bosses, host the nation’s first primary, said Levesque, a registered Republican.
“Joe Biden is going to be 82 years old if he runs again. Do you think he wants to come to New Hampshire and take questions in the Red Arrow diner?” Levesque said.
He added that the Bernie Sanders progressive wing of the Democratic Party gets hurt in a primary such as South Carolina.
Meanwhile, on Friday, a key New Hampshire Democrat was trying to appeal to another wing of her party — labor.
State Sen. Donna Soucy, a DNC member, tweeted that the Biden-favored early primary states are all right-to-work states. New Hampshire is not, she noted.
The committee decision on Friday is only a recommendation, and the full Democratic National Committee will have to vote on the calendar. The DNC meeting is currently scheduled for February.
“I was on the DNC for 20 years and never understood why they had spent more time creating controversy over the nominating calendar than they did on figuring out how to win elections,” tweeted Kathy Sullivan of Manchester, a former chairman of the state Democratic Party.
She tweeted that the 2020 calendar gave progressives such as Pete Buttgieg and Elizabeth Warren a forum to promote policies that the Biden administration later adopted.