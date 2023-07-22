FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate DeSantis delivers remarks at the annual Christians United for Israel summit in Arlington, Virginia

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, delivers remarks at the annual Christians United for Israel Summit (CUFI), at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 17, 2023. 

 KEVIN WURM/REUTERS

Generra Peck had just finished a 5K spartan race at Nationals Park in Washington in September 2021 when the phone call came from Ron and Casey DeSantis.

Seeking to rebuild a political operation left dormant by internal dissension and the pandemic, Florida’s first couple were ringing to ask Peck to steer the governor’s re-election campaign.