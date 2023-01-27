Donald Trump during an event at the Southwest Iowa

Donald Trump during an event at the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in June 2019.  

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Donald Trump doesn't always get his calls to Iowa returned these days.

The former president, itching to seal up support early in what remains a key state in the Republican presidential contest, has checked in with Iowa influencers who have stood by him in the past.