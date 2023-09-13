Donchess, Soucy finalists for Nashua mayor By Dean Shalhoup Union Leader Correspondent DEAN SHALHOUP Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save NASHUA -- Mayor Jim Donchess carried six wards to win the city's mayoral primary election. Overall, Donchess garnered 3,542 votes, nearly 600 more than challenger Mike Soucy, who received 2,950 votes.The other challenger, Nashua businessman Mark Gallant, came in a distant third with a total of 178 votes.Donchess and Soucy will now face off in the Nov. 7 general election.nashuanews@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save DEAN SHALHOUP Follow DEAN SHALHOUP Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Facing DNC sanction, New Hampshire Dems vow to write-in Biden’s name next year anyway 'Disagree Better' event brings 6 govs to Manchester +4 Va. Democratic House candidate performed sex acts online for tips Federal judge rejects bid for remote sessions of NH House Scanlan: NH not looking to 'jump ahead' of Iowa but closely watching Democratic moves there {{title}} SPONSORED BY Most Popular Gerald P. Carmen, 93, recalled as influential political figure who didn't need an office Tim Scott says this nice, single Black Republican can make history Scanlan: NH not looking to 'jump ahead' of Iowa but closely watching Democratic moves there Va. Democratic House candidate performed sex acts online for tips Pence: Voters will reject Trump's 'siren song of populism' Could Gavin Newsom run for president in 2024? Lots of GOP insiders are all but convinced Christie beating everyone but Trump in New Hampshire GOP presidential primary poll Trump advisers plot aggressive new tax cuts for second White House term Candidate filing periods, a mayoral primary and a special election on tap for Nashuans Google to require politicians to disclose use of AI in election ads Request News Coverage