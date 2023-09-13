NASHUA -- Mayor Jim Donchess carried six wards to win the city's mayoral primary election.  

Overall, Donchess garnered 3,542 votes, nearly 600 more than challenger Mike Soucy, who received 2,950 votes.

The other challenger, Nashua businessman Mark Gallant, came in a distant third with a total of 178 votes.

Donchess and Soucy will now face off in the Nov. 7 general election.

