Oyster River High School in Durham was busy on Tuesday morning as people from the community and University of New Hampshire students cast their ballots, but as the day wore on it became clear no records would be broken.
Town Administrator Todd Selig said Tuesday evening there were far fewer first-time voters than in 2016. Typically, new registrants are UNH students who are domiciled in Durham.
Selig said he suspects that more UNH students are living at home and commuting to campus due to COVID-19, or they used their parents’ address when casting their ballots.
“It would normally be mobbed at this time, and it’s not. It’s just quiet at the polls,” Selig said at 5:30 p.m.
Oyster River High School is the only polling location in Durham and workers there were expected to process over 10,000 votes in a record-breaking year for absentee and in-person turnout. A record was set in 2016 with approximately 9,600 votes.
With 1,022 in-person ballots cast as of 9:40 a.m., and about 4,000 absentee ballots submitted, it seemed possible that 2016’s record number of approximately 9,600 votes could be broken.
“I’m feeling a little nervous. I’m not really sure how this is going to go, but I thought it was important to come out and let my voice be heard, and we’ll see what happens,” UNH communications science disorders student Zachary Shone said.
Republican Mark Racic, who was running for state representative, was setting up to hold signs. He thought maybe the in-person turnout would be lower than reported in the media.
“I think pretty much a lot of the Dems were scaring themselves into voting absentee, so I’m hoping that our voters come out today and we get a shot at making sure that they vote,” Racic said.
Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, stood outside holding signs with fellow state Rep. Janet Wall, D-Madbury.
“I arrived right at 7,” Horrigan said. “My sister lives upstairs from me and we voted right at the same time and the line was all the way around the back of the building, which is a rather long building.”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes stopped by the polls in Durham as he canvassed the state trying to encourage voters to support him.
Feltes also stopped in the town of Derry for an interview with the local public access station.
At Pinkerton Academy in Derry, the state’s largest single polling location, there was a steady stream of people walking into and out of the polls during the afternoon and evening.
Republicans Matt Mowers, 1st Congressional District candidate, and Corky Messner, U.S. Senate candidate, also greeted voters at the Derry polls.