Deana Sweeney of Manchester said she voted for pro-choice candidates at her polling place at the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School on Tuesday.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER – Inflation and the economy drove many voters’ decisions as they cast ballots Tuesday in several close contests for the U.S. House and Senate.

“The gas prices, oil for our home, I think it’s terrible,” said Linda Bowen, 75, a registered Republican who voted straight GOP in Ward 6. “A lot of people I’ve talked to are tired of the prices, especially for gas and groceries.”

Julie Pellerin casts her ballot with her son, Carter, 2, at the Ward 6 Polls at the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School in Manchester on Tuesday.
Voters wait in line to get their ballots sat the Ward 6 Polls at the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School in Manchester on Tuesday.
Voters wait in line to get their ballots sat the Ward 6 Polls at the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School in Manchester on Tuesday.
A family leave the polls after casting their ballots at the Ward 6 Polls at the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School in Manchester on Tuesday.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Ward 6 Polls at the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School in Manchester on Tuesday.
Lorraine Hartofelis, 88, a retired baker, votes at the Carol Rines Center in Manchester on Tuesday.
Bertrand Gosselin, 94, votes at the Carol Rines Center in Manchester on Tuesday. His top concerns were the economy and protecting the nation's borders.