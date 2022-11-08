MANCHESTER – Inflation and the economy drove many voters’ decisions as they cast ballots Tuesday in several close contests for the U.S. House and Senate.
“The gas prices, oil for our home, I think it’s terrible,” said Linda Bowen, 75, a registered Republican who voted straight GOP in Ward 6. “A lot of people I’ve talked to are tired of the prices, especially for gas and groceries.”
Samantha Selimovic, 27, registered as a first-time voter Tuesday.
Her top concern: “Inflation, gas, food. Just the cost of living. It’s terrible,” Selimovic said.
For the most part, “I’m going to vote for the opposite party who caused this inflation,” she said.
Securing the nation’s borders against illegal immigration, concerns over preserving democracy and protecting the right to have an abortion were other chief concerns of some voters.
Deana Sweeney, 61, registered undeclared, said abortion was her top issue. She backed pro-choice candidates.
She wished the political climate was more welcoming for the two major parties to work together.
“I just wish there is a center, a center on all the issues, that they would talk to each other,” Sweeney said.
Ward 6 moderator Louise Gosselin called turnout “extremely busy” and higher than normal for a midterm election at the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School. More than 1,200 people – more than 20% of registered voters – cast ballots in the first four hours of voting in a ward where there were only 15 more registered Republicans than Democrats heading into Tuesday's vote.
Over in Manchester’s Ward 3, despite being a registered Republican, Lorraine Hartofelis, 88, who is a retired baker, voted for Democrats Chris Pappas for Congress and Maggie Hassan for U.S. Senate after watching all the debates.
“I think Karoline (Leavitt) is too young,” Hartofelis said of Pappas’s GOP opponent.
“I think she has a lot to learn, and she is a little gung ho,” Hartofelis said outside the Ward 3 polls at the Carol Rines Center on Elm Street.
Social Security was the top issue for Hartofelis, who relies on the checks each month.
“And inflation is out of control,” she said.
Although she cares about border security, she said Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc contradicted himself too much. “I never would have voted for him. Hassan has a proven record,” she said.
A retired truck driver and World War II veteran, registered Republican Bertrand Gosselin, 94, went the other way and voted for Bolduc and Leavitt, citing the border and the economy.
“The border should have been closed a long time ago, and we wouldn’t have this problem that we have now. We have some people who want to keep it open, and oh God, and the people who are being let in have no idea as to what America is,” he said. “They are jumping the border, and they are coming in and they shouldn’t have been let in.”
As for Leavitt, “We need new blood. We need a new outlook.”
Back at Ward 6, Registered Republican John Kovacs, 65, a retired state corrections officer, voted all Republican.
The economy and policing the nation’s borders against illegal immigration were his top issues.
“We need to secure our borders,” Kovacs said.
Linda Jones, 67, who works at the Moore Center, said “democracy at risk” was her top motivation to vote.
Jones cited election “deniers” who claim President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc initially said Trump won the 2020 election and later switched his position to say Biden had won the White House.
Jones, who voted straight Democratic, said the economy’s troubles are global.
“It’s throughout the whole planet,” she said. “It’s not any party’s fault. It’s all connected with the pandemic.”
Realtor Jen Bowles, 38, a Realtor, said she split her ticket.
“The economy is a huge factor,” she said.
Arthur Lawrence, in his 70s, said he voted for Bolduc at least partly because Sen. Maggie Hassan’s record "is completely contrary to her advertisements.”
“I look for character and I look for substance,” he said.
Michael Kapos, a hairdresser, is a registered Democrat. He did not want to reveal how he voted in Ward 3.
“I vote every time, and I vote for the best person who will do the job,” he said. “I vote for Republicans and Democrats. I vote for the person, not the party.”
He hates all the attack advertisements, calling them more feisty than normal.
“I am glad this is the last day,” he said. “I won’t have to see any more commercials.”