U.S. Sen. Edward Markey cruised to victory over Republican challenger Kevin O'Connor on Tuesday night, closing the book on what proved to be — at least through the Democratic primary — the toughest re-election battle of his career.
"Over the past 16 months we built not only a campaign, but a real grassroots movement. A movement of progressive ideals," Markey said. "Today, Massachusetts voted to affirm our movement's mandate for change, and I am grateful for that."
The Associated Press called the race when polls closed in Massachusetts at 8 p.m. The opponents spoke by phone before 9 p.m., after which they both addressed their supporters — Markey via livestream after skipping a traditional election-night party due to the coronavirus and O'Connor from a gathering with close family and friends at Amrhein's in South Boston that his campaign said adhered to public health guidelines.
O'Connor congratulated Markey on a "well-earned victory" and thanked him for conducting the campaign "with civility."
"We faced enormous odds. The weight of the system is so tilted in favor of the established interests," said O'Connor, who sunk a quarter of a million dollars of his own money into his campaign but was still heavily out-raised and out-spent. "Yet we put up a robust fight, a great fight."
The 74-year-old Markey, a veteran of four decades in Washington who achieved renewed popularity as a progressive champion during the course of his re-election bid, came a long way from the start of the race last fall, when he was down by double digits against U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III.
The Green New Deal co-author, buoyed by a groundswell of young people and progressives, flipped the script in both polling and fundraising and sent the 39-year-old Kennedy packing on Sept. 1 in an upset that uprooted the state's premier political dynasty.
"Ed has had some tough races," Markey campaign manager John Walsh said. "But it is fair to say that this past primary would have been the most difficult race for any politician I've ever met."
Markey quickly refocused on O'Connor, who sought to weaponize the incumbent's signature climate policy against him and paint the progressive as "outside the mainstream of his own party."
In the face of an economy in tatters due to the coronavirus pandemic and activists' calls to "defund the police," O'Connor campaigned on a "common sense" platform of neighborhood safety and good jobs.
But the 58-year-old Dover attorney and political newcomer faced a particularly uphill battle running as a Republican both in a deep-blue state and under the umbrella of a presidential election that so starkly became a referendum on President Trump. As Markey blasted O'Connor as a "Trump Republican," the challenger leaned in to a message of bipartisanship in an attempt to bridge the gap in a hyperpartisan political climate, but ultimately fell short.
O'Connor told supporters he "advanced the cause for public safety, good jobs and for Massachusetts" in his Senate campaign.
"You'll certainly be seeing me again," O'Connor told reporters afterward. "I'm fully energized by this experience. It really was a great experience and I think it's a really important thing to be doing. I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to do it, and I'll certainly be active in public life going forward."
Markey saw his star continue to rise after the primary as he became a hot commodity on the campaign trail across the country, stumping for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in New Hampshire and lending his campaign's organizing and fundraising might to House and Senate candidates nationwide.
He'll return to the Senate as an icon among the left, and will be expected to champion the Green New Deal he co-wrote with New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive ideals he's backed on the trail — an uphill fight in either a Biden or Trump administration.
Markey signaled he was committed to the task in his election night address and expressed gratitude to the youth movement that helped propel him to victory.
"We harnessed, respected and magnified the energy and creativity of the young organizers online and in the streets," Markey said, pledging to continue in Congress their fight to "create an America that finally works for every person, no matter your race, gender, sexual orientation, country of origin or creed."
