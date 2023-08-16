Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ White House aspirations have been dealt another blow, with a new Emerson College poll showing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie eclipsing him in the key early state of New Hampshire.

And even as his legal problems multiply, former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding, double-digit advantage over his Republican challengers in the Granite State, leading the GOP primary field with 49% support among primary voters, according to the poll released Tuesday.