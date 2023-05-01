Perry Johnson campaign makes 1st N.H. stop
Longshot, Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson kicked off his New Hampshire campaign with a brief speech to reporters at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Johnson came to the event in his campaign bus.

MANCHESTER — Creating more incentive for Americans to work will restore health to federal entitlements programs such as Social Security and Medicare, Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson said Monday.

Johnson, 75, made the first New Hampshire stop of his longshot GOP campaign for president a brief policy speech to reporters at the Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.

Johnson says creating incentives to work will save federal entitlements
