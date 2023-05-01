Longshot, Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson kicked off his New Hampshire campaign with a brief speech to reporters at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. Johnson came to the event in his campaign bus.
MANCHESTER — Creating more incentive for Americans to work will restore health to federal entitlements programs such as Social Security and Medicare, Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson said Monday.
Johnson, 75, made the first New Hampshire stop of his longshot GOP campaign for president a brief policy speech to reporters at the Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
The cornerstone of Johnson’s campaign is his vow, if elected, to cut federal discretionary spending by 2% annually that he calls his “Two Cents to Save America” plan.
Former President Donald Trump has launched attack ads against likely GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over DeSantis’s past support for raising to 70 the age residents in the future would be eligible to collect Social Security and backed cuts to Medicare.
Johnson told reporters that reform such as raising Social Security taxes, the retirement age or benefit cuts is unnecessary if the U.S. can end the incentive for Americans to remain on public assistance programs.
“It has to be better off to work than not to work,” Johnson said. “We have to stop this excessive pay for these (public assistance) entitlements.”
Likewise, Johnson said there is no need to cut Medicare benefits to sustain the program.
“As the labor force increases, more workers will contribute tax revenue to the Medicare Trust Fund,” Johnson wrote in a book he self-published just prior to announcing his campaign.
A PAC backing DeSantis has responded with its attack ad, pointing out Trump in the past voiced support to overhaul both Medicare and Social Security.
Says Democrats are extreme on abortion
Over the past month, DeSantis and Trump have said they will not make changes to either program.
“We’re not going to mess with Social Security as Republicans,” DeSantis said.
A Michigan resident, Johnson created a program on quality standards widely adopted by the American automobile industry. Other industries used the system and companies deploy it in 61 countries around the world, Johnson said.
“I don’t think the federal government has quality and efficiency right now,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he’s opposed to abortion except when it’s to protect the health of the mother and he said that national Democratic leaders are out of the mainstream.
“I don’t believe Americans think it is okay to kill a child after 40 weeks,” Johnson said. “I think the Democrats are extreme on this point.”
Johnson declined to take a position about the simmering war between DeSantis and Disney World executives in Florida.
A board of supervisors that DeSantis picked to take control over some Disney operations voted Monday to sue the Orlando theme park’s ownership.
Disney sued the board after DeSantis created it because Disney had criticized a law DeSantis signed that bans the teaching of reproductive health in kindergarten through the third grade.
“I am not going to be talking about something unless I know something about it,” Johnson said.
DeSantis did make a mistake failing to show up for a Faith and Freedom summit in Nashville, Tennessee, last June, Johnson said.