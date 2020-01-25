Presidential campaigns announced a wave of endorsements over the last week, trumpeting support from Democratic Party insiders and local elected officials.
Endorsements typically come earlier in the primary cycle, but the combination of a large and volatile field, and the gravity Democratic voters feel about choosing someone to take on President Donald Trump, has slowed the process.
Kathy Sullivan, former chairman of the state Democratic Party and member of the Democratic National Committee, said she wanted to see all the candidates before she decided to back Sen. Elizabeth Warren last week.
“Like a typical New Hampshire voter,” she said.
“New Hampshire voters tend to make their minds up late. They’re making their minds up even later this year,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s true for the activists as well.”
With a field of Democratic contenders that numbered two dozen in the summer of 2019, Democratic voters had a lot to consider. Endorsements from local activists — and recent visits from endorsing movie stars like John Cusack and Ashley Judd — may not change many minds, but they might make voters take another look at a candidate.
On Sunday, the New Hampshire Union Leader endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who won half of the New York Times endorsement last week; the Times also backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The Des Moines Register in Iowa announced its endorsement of Warren on Saturday.
Timing is everything
“It’s now or never for activists and political elites in New Hampshire. Attention will turn to Iowa,” said University of New Hampshire political science professor Dante Scala.
“If you’re going to have a voice as an activist or an elite, this is it.”
No single endorsement is going to make much difference for a voter trying to make up his or her mind, Scala said. Most activists know this, he said, and make endorsements more out of a sense of responsibility as community leaders.
“They feel a responsibility to speak their minds,” Scala said. “Some of them would feel poorly if they didn’t speak out and say, for what it’s worth, this is who would be the best leader of the party.”
Bill Shaheen, another Democratic National Committee member and husband of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, knew early on he would endorse someone. “For me to sit on the fence, to not get involved, is not in my character,”
He said he had been almost sure he would back former Vice President Joe Biden — and announced his endorsement Thursday — but wanted to give all the candidates a chance to make their pitches.
“Because there were so many candidates, I kind of just left my office open so I could talk to all of them before I made a decision,” he said.
He wanted to be satisfied the candidate he backed could win a general election and would have coattails long enough to help Democrats win Senate seats in swing states and majority-Republican states.
Realignments
Some of the late-breaking endorsements are coming from people like former Rep. Paul Hodes and Democratic campaign veteran Jim Demers, who earlier endorsed candidates who now have suspended their campaigns. Both realigned themselves with Biden last week.
Demers said he typically endorses early — years ahead of the election. He decided to endorse Sen. Cory Booker in summer 2017, before the New Jersey senator announced he would run.
When Booker dropped out earlier this month, Demers started casting around for someone else to endorse because, he said, the process is too important to sit out. With less than three weeks before the primary, Demers endorsed Biden.
Demers said he wanted other voters to know he sees the former vice president as someone who can bring the party and the country together.
“I truly believe this country cannot continue to be as divided as it is,” Demers said.
Hodes, who spent much of last year running spiritual author Marianne Williamson’s New Hampshire campaign, also announced his support for Biden last week. He said Biden’s pitch about restoring the soul of America had a certain harmony with Williamson’s peace and love message.
Lining up ideologically with a candidate was less important for Hodes than finding a candidate who seemed like a unifier.
“While my personal politics may be considered a little further left than the vice president, I think he’s the best candidate at this time in our history.”
He expects people will notice he has endorsed Biden, given his connection to the Williamson campaign. Maybe the knowledge of his endorsement — one more data point — will help sway voters or reassure them they are making the right choice, he said.
Hodes said he thinks independent-minded New Hampshire voters usually are not that interested in party elites’ endorsements. But the choice seems harder in 2020.
“I think people are agonizing,” Hodes said. “Everybody’s thinking about it and feels the weight, the responsibility of the first-in-the-nation primary. To that extent, it may be that endorsements play a more significant role in this year’s primary than they have in years past.”
“The history of the primary tells us a lot of time the voters don’t pay a lot of mind to what the elite have to say,” Scala said. “That’s what the primary is all about.”
Shaheen said he sees his endorsements not as a seal of approval, but as a commitment to work.
“I don’t think endorsements by themselves are that significant. I think it’s what comes along with it,” Shaheen said.
“It’s your ability to talk to people, engage people and ask them to join in the battle. I plan to work for the next two-and-a-half weeks.”