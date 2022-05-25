CONCORD — First-term Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington got off to a running head start in her re-election campaign Wednesday, collecting endorsements from the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation, a critical asset as she faces a serious primary challenge.
Thanks to the Republican-led Legislature, the Democrat Warmington finds herself in a differently-drawn, District 2 with former Councilor Michael Cryans of Hanover now mounting a bid to unseat her in the Sept. 13 primary.
Cryans was already running in a rematch to try and win back the Dist. 1 seat Republican Joe Kenney took back in 2020, but lawmakers passed a new redistricting map that moved Cryans into Warmington’s district.
A health care attorney, Warmington said she was able to make a difference despite being the lone Democrat on the five-person council at the table with Gov. Chris Sununu, a three-term Republican, at the head.
Warmington said she kept the heat on until the council relented and reversed its past rejection of $27 million in federal COVID-19 vaccine grants.
She continues to pressure the council in hopes of getting it to drop opposition to state, family planning grants for the state’s abortion clinic providers.
“We have made progress but there are many more tough battles ahead,” Warmington said. “From health care and reproductive freedom to education and property taxes, our progressive values are under attack. Now, more than ever, we need tested, proven leaders who are up to the challenge. I know I am, and that’s why I’m running for re-election.”
Unusual for members of Congress to pick primary sides
It's unusual for the state's representatives in Washington to get involved in primary politics, especially when the two Democratic running both have held that elective office before.
Warmington is a partner in the law firm of Shaheen and Gordon led by Bill Shaheen, a Democratic National Committeeman and the husband of senior U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen who backs Warmington for another term.
“Cinde Warmington is the proven leader that our state needs on the Executive Council,” Shaheen said in a statement.
“Cinde is ready to continue getting things done for the people of New Hampshire, and I’m proud to support her candidacy for Executive Councilor.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, who faces her own, tough re-election fight, cited Warmington's work for reproductive freedom.
“With the relentless attacks on women and our fundamental freedoms happening across the country, Cinde Warmington is the fearless champion for reproductive health that we need in Concord,” Hassan said.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said Warmington fought for rural broadband that's critical for many small towns across the state.
“I have seen firsthand Cinde’s work ethic, dedication, and readiness to serve,” Kuster said.
“From the Monadnock Region to the Upper Valley and the Connecticut River to our Capitol City, Cinde Warmington is the best person to represent our Granite State values on the Executive Council.”
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., came to the First Congressional District seat after serving on the council as Sununu had before becoming governor.
“Cinde is a strong voice for women and families, fights to protect access to health care, and provides common sense leadership that cuts through the partisan divide in Concord,” Pappas said.
In 2020, Warmington was easily elected in a district that spanned the entire width of the state from the borders of Vermont to Maine.
Sununu had been among many critics of that district's shape and supported redistricting plans to change it.
This newly-drawn district takes up a giant section of the state’s western sector including the entire Connecticut River Valley.
It remains by far the most Democratic-leaning district in the state so this primary will likely determine who holds the seat for the next two years.
Democratic activists have launched a legal challenge of the council redistricting map Sununu signed into law last May 9.
In another early race for fundraising, Warmington leads that as well with $165,300 in her campaign bank account compared to $28,300 for Cryans, according to the latest report.
Warmington's husband, William Christie, has long served as legal counsel to the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the couple have two grown children.