Eric Trump stumps at Epping diner

EPPING -- Eric Trump left his mark on Ryan’s Place by autographing the wall under the sign for the popular local diner.
“I am so thrilled and so honored,” said co-owner Mickey McDermot, whose restaurant was named in memory of her son, Ryan, an Army specialist who died after falling ill at Fort Hood in 2013.
McDermot and co-owner Andrea Tierney describe themselves as President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, which is why they were all smiles when Eric Trump rolled into the parking lot Monday morning before an event in Manchester later in the day to campaign for his father.
“I promise you we are going to win this thing,” Trump told the cheering crowd of about 60 supporters who packed the diner, which is usually closed on Mondays but opened up to welcome him to town.
While some wore masks for the indoor event, many did not, including Trump.
“We love the Trump family,” supporters shouted as he stood behind the counter and spoke for about 15 minutes before taking some questions and later posing for photos.
Trump was applauded when he told the crowd that his father wants to build the “greatest military this country has ever seen.”
“I don’t think there’s ever been somebody who’s done more for the military than my father. The way veterans were being treated was horrible,” he said.
The diner has a strong military theme to honor Ryan.
Navy corpsman Joe Lewis, 75, of Kingston, said he’s optimistic the president will win re-election despite the obstacles he’s faced.
“He’s a fighter and definitely has the United States of America in his heart,” said Lewis, who is a service officer at the Kingston Veterans Club.
Tierney said it was “amazing” to have Eric Trump stop by for a visit.
“The media makes him out to be not a nice person, but then you see him and it was exhilarating. We have hope for the future,” she said.
As local business owners, Tierney and McDermot haven’t been afraid to express their support for Trump.
McDermott said they occasionally see comments on social media from some people who tell customers not to visit Ryan’s Place because they’re “Trump lovers.”
“Everybody and their mother knows we are, and the reason being is because we’re pro military,” she said, adding that they don’t push their political views on others but also “will not stand here and be reprimanded for loving the president and loving our military and our country.”
While they back Trump, Tierney and McDermot have also heaped praise on Democratic state Sen. Jon Morgan of Brentwood for his efforts to help them get COVID-19 relief money after a simple mistake during the application process resulted in the business being denied help through the Main Street Relief Fund earlier this summer.
The application accidentally showed the business estimating it would gross $386 million this year; it was supposed to say $386,000.
The error led the state to deny the diner aid, prompting Morgan to get involved and work closely with the restaurant to secure other financial help through the Business Finance Authority’s Gap Fund. He also helped them submit a new application for a second round of assistance through the Main Street fund.
Tierney and McDermot recently appeared in a campaign ad for Morgan.
“He was here and helped us. He was here at 6 o’clock or 6:30 every morning. If I called him right now and I said, ‘Jon, I need you to help us fill out a form,’ he would be here even though he’s busy. … What this was all about was not about politics. It was about our livelihood and our business. We didn’t even know he was a Democrat and couldn’t have cared less,” McDermot said.