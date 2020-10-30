“Trump Country” has relocated.
A billboard that was abruptly removed from a prominent location in downtown Nashua after complaints has gotten new life on five electronic billboards throughout Southern New Hampshire.
“I was able to get a great deal on several electronic billboards that were up and running within four hours,” Dave Streit said on Friday, four days after Outfront Media removed his large Trump Country sign from the top of 169 Main St. in downtown Nashua before his contract was up.
The sign, which Streit paid $2,600 for, was scheduled to stay in place until Nov. 3, but after the property owners received complaints, the ad was removed.
Since a story appeared in the New Hampshire Union Leader about Streit’s situation, several national media outlets reached out to him for interviews.
Circle Signworx of Hooksett contacted Streit and offered him a quick turnaround on some alternative billboard locations.
“We are not making decisions as to right or wrong. We are not the Moral Majority,” said Hank Simpson, a partner with Circle Signworx. “I wasn’t concerned so much about the message, but the way we do business.”
Simpson said he was taken aback by Streit’s situation after reading about it Wednesday.
“We are struggling consistently to try to find advertisers. You do everything you can to generate ads and help the business,” he said, insisting it didn’t seem right that Streit paid for the initial service only to be told the message wasn’t OK.
Circle Signworx and Streit agreed on a deal that both parties were happy with, according to Simpson, who said the ads were not free.
Streit’s Trump Country sign is now being displayed electronically on five billboards — one along Elm Street in Manchester, another at the Massabesic Traffic Circle in Manchester, one on South Willow Street in Manchester, one on Crystal Avenue in Derry and another on Amherst Street in Nashua.
“We are the little guys. Our goal is to simply be fair,” Simpson said.
He said Streit’s ad appears for nearly 7 seconds every two minutes, sharing time on billboards with other advertisements from different clients.
The Trump Country sign will be displayed until Election Day on Tuesday.
Streit says he was the victim of “cancel culture” but does not have any animosity toward Outfront Media or the property owners of the Main Street building, Joan Scontsas Revocable Trust. Scontsas Fine Jewelry and Home Decor operates on the lower level of the downtown building.
“My outrage lies with the liberal media that has created this hostile environment toward the president,” said Streit, describing the employees at Outfront Media and the Scontsas owners as nice people.
“But a person should be able to put up a Trump Country sign during an election cycle.”Although Streit said he would have preferred to avoid the attention and remain anonymous, he acknowledged that the circumstances helped call attention to his support for Trump’s reelection campaign.