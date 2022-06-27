CONCORD — A former House speaker and Senate president endorsed Russell Prescott’s Republican bid for the 1st Congressional District seat Monday.
The Union Leader first confirmed ex-Speaker Douglas Scamman of Stratham and past-Senate President Bill Bartlett of Kingston had gotten behind Prescott, a Kensington resident who served in the state Senate for a decade and also was on the Executive Council.
“Russell is a proven fiscal conservative who delivered real economic results for New Hampshire,” said Scamman, whose wife, ex-state Rep. Stella Scamman, also endorsed Prescott.
Other supporters included longtime House Ways and Means Chairman Norm Major, R-Plaistow, and House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee Chairman Will Infantine, R-Manchester.
“I know Russell is a man of character who always puts the interests of his constituents first,” said former Kingston Police Chief Don Briggs who’s also backing Prescott.
Last month, Prescott decided to enter this race late, declaring he would seek this nomination and try to unseat two-term, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
There are 10 Republican candidates running in the Sept. 13 primary that includes 2020 nominee and ex-State Department aide Matt Mowers of Gilford, past Trump press aide Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, former television news anchor Gail Huff Brown of Rye and state Rep. Timothy Baxter of Seabrook.