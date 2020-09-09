Voters at the Exeter polls got an eyeful during Tuesday’s state primary when a female voter who was told she couldn’t wear her political shirt decided to rip it off and vote topless - without a bra.
The bizarre bare breasted ballot vote took place after the woman showed up at the polls in the Talbot Gymnasium in the Seacoast School of Technology building wearing a shirt with images of President Donald Trump and the late Sen. John McCain and a political message.
Exeter Select Board member Lovey Roundtree Oliff, who got a full view of the incident while manning a ballot machine, said it appeared to be a pro-McCain/anti-Trump shirt.
She said Town Moderator Paul Scafidi approached the unidentified woman and informed her that political attire isn’t allowed inside the polls.
“Things escalated pretty quickly,” she said.
The woman raised her voice and pointed to someone else who was wearing a shirt with an American flag, but she was told that was different, Roundtree Oliff said.
The woman then asked if she was supposed to take off her shirt.
That’s when things got wild.
“Before he could finish his statement she pulled her whole shirt off and there was nothing underneath. She took her paper and went and voted and came out of the booth with her shirt back on,” Roundtree Oliff said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the curtains were removed from the voting booths to eliminate more surface touching as a safety precaution, which allowed people to see the backs of voters as they cast their ballots.
“It wasn’t like a quick escape to the closet,” Roundtree Oliff said.
Police weren’t nearby when the eye-popping incident happened.
Roundtree Oliff said the view of the woman baring her chest lasted about 20 seconds and that she didn’t view the incident as a criminal act that required police intervention.
“This is not the battle,” she said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the town has any local ordinance that would ban female toplessness in public.
The state’s public indecency law states that someone can be found guilty of indecent exposure and lewdness if the person “fornicates, exposes his or her genitals, or performs any other act of gross lewdness under circumstances which he or she should know will likely cause affront or alarm.”
Select board member Julie Gilman also witnessed the incident, which was over before police could have seen the public display.
“By the time the interaction occurred there was no action for them to take,” Gilman said. “If she wandered around the (polls) you could make the case of public nudity that was inappropriate.”
She added that it all happened so quickly that “it didn’t take long enough for somebody to complain about it.”