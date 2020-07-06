Face mask requirements considered in Portsmouth ahead of Trump rally

Portsmouth’s mayor is resisting calls for a one-day mask mandate for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease.
Despite urging from at least one city councilor, Mayor Rick Becksted said on Monday that he would not call a special meeting Thursday to discuss a requirement.
Becksted said creating a mask mandate for a one-day event such as the president’s Make America Great Again rally is shortsighted, because then the city would have to enforce it for the foreseeable future. City officials have recommended the wearing of masks, and the mayor said he sees many people wearing them.
“This is a card that when we play it, we have to carry it out,” Becksted said. “I think it’s important that if we do that, we do it for the right reasons.”
On Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement about the rally, saying if he is asked to greet President Donald Trump when he arrives at the airport, he will be wearing a mask.
“I am pleased to see the campaign will be handing out face masks and hand sanitizers to all attendees, as has been true at all public gatherings in New Hampshire where social distancing is hard to maintain. It is imperative that folks attending the rally wear masks,” Sununu said.
Portsmouth City Councilor Deaglan McEachern has asked Becksted to call for a meeting to talk about a mask requirement.
“I think it very much makes sense to bring this up before the rally, where there is the potential of many out-of-state folks to come, and they will enjoy our city and not just the rally, and I want them to do so safely,” McEachern said.
McEachern said he is concerned that the event could result in a spike of COVID-19 cases, affecting the health of individuals and damaging the progress businesses are making in reopening.
McEachern is a Democrat who ran in the 2018 primaries for the First Congressional District seat. He is running for state senator this year.
“It has nothing to do with the politics,” McEachern said. “It’s the actual attitude toward protective face masks. I don’t see it as helping our businesses as we recover.”
Trump campaign officials say that all attendees will be provided a face mask, which they are strongly encouraged to wear.
Airport Director Paul Brean said on Monday morning that logistics are still being worked out.
“The intent is for the Trump/Pence campaign to utilize a general aviation hangar. They’ll basically have a political rally on Saturday and participants will be able to go into the hangar, which will be open, or if need be, go out onto the tarmac,” Brean said.
The Trump rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The airport at Pease is located in both Newington and Portsmouth. New Hampshire Air National Guard has law enforcement jurisdiction on Pease, but Portsmouth police will have a presence at the rally, according to Police Chief Robert Merner.