Facebook and Instagram are running millions of dollars in ads from so-called pink-slime newsrooms - partisan organizations masquerading as local media outlets - in battleground states heading into the midterm elections, according to a report Thursday from NewsGuard.

The media watchdog, which rates the credibility of news outlets, said that both left- and right-leaning organizations are relying on the tactic, spending a total of about $3.94 million on Facebook and Instagram ads so far in 2022. The ads, which are able to reach highly specific audiences using proprietary tools, have been featured on Facebook and Instagram feeds more than 115 million times, NewsGuard found.