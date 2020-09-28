The FBI on Monday listed several actions that the public should take when it comes to disinformation campaigns on the part of foreign adversaries during this election, including notifying social media platforms about suspicious behavior.
The FBI also urged the public to seek information from trustworthy sources, beware of deception, and realize that a foreign adversary may be manipulating one's own assumptions and biases.
The warning from the Boston office of the FBI comes 35 days before the Nov. 3 general elections. Both political parties have warned about efforts by foreign adversaries to influence the election.
The FBI statement focuses on the public and its ability to discern fact from falsity.
“Foreign adversaries are counting on you to blindly share their propaganda and lies, and we need you to help us protect your voices and ultimately your votes by making informed decisions about what you view, read, and share on social media,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
Russia, China and foreign-aligned groups could try to illegally influence the process through cyberattacks on political campaigns and government infrastructure, secret funding or influence operations, and disinformation campaigns on social media.
The FBI said it has offered resources to political campaigns and organizations to protect against cyber-security threats and foreign influence.
The nation's top law enforcement group also has relationships with social media and tech companies to enable a quick exchange of threat information.
The FBI's advice to the public:
* Seek out information from trusted sources. "Know the origin of information, including the ideology and motivation of the source, and seek out multiple sources to make informed judgments."
* Be aware of social media deception.
* Rely on state and local government officials for information about when and where to vote.
* Be aware of "deep fakes -- synthetic audio and video that mimic authentic communications.
* Report suspicious social media activity to your social media platform.
* Report suspicious activity about election crimes or voter fraud to the FBI.
In their statement, the FBI said threats to voting and elections have been around for decades.