A federal judge on Monday rejected Republicans’ attempt to invalidate more than 100,000 ballots cast via “drive-through” voting in Harris County, which is home to Houston. But he also cautioned those who haven’t yet voted to avoid using drive-through centers on Election Day.
“If I were voting tomorrow... I would not vote in a drive-through just out of my concern as to whether that’s legal or not,” said U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, noting that an appellate court could overrule him.
The plaintiffs in the case — Houston conservative activist Steve Hotze and a handful of Republican candidates — have appealed the decision to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, in hopes of a ruling Monday evening.
Hotze and the candidates last week had sued the county over its drive-through voting stations, in which voters use a machine to vote from inside their cars. The new voting method was instituted for voters fearful of exposing themselves to the coronavirus at polling places. The plaintiffs argued that the Texas legislature never explicitly allowed for it.
In his ruling issued from the bench Monday, Hanen said he determined they did not have standing to challenge the validity of the ballots, though if he had, he likely would have halted the voting method on Election Day.
Unlike curbside voting, which is only available to voters with disabilities, drive-through voting is an option for any Harris County voter who goes to one of 10 sites across the county. Underneath the cover of a tent, 10 to 30 voters at a time are handed a machine through their car window.
Harris County clerk Chris Hollins, a Democrat, said the county’s drive-through centers would remain open Tuesday.
“The purpose of this litigation from the beginning has been to confuse voters, to spread misinformation,” Hollins said outside the federal courthouse in Houston after the Monday afternoon ruling.
“Their motive is not to win, their motive is to delay, their motive is to confuse, their motive is ultimately to reduce the odds that folks are going to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”
Hotze, in turn, claimed that the vote centers were disproportionately located in “Democrat precincts.”
“Everybody’s vote ought to count,” Hotze told reporters. “I just don’t want people stealing the votes.”
Hanen’s decision follows a string of Republican attempts to limit the expansion of voting options in Texas, particularly in Democratic-led Harris County, where local officials have spent tens of millions of dollars trying to making voting easier during the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-through voting centers have proven popular, accounting for 127,000 ballots so far. Those ballots could make a difference in the traditionally Republican state, where polls show a close race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.