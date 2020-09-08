Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes led Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, both of Concord, in early returns for the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday night.
Feltes beat Volinsky decisively in all 10 wards of their hometown with 58% of the vote and won several wards in Manchester.
Volinsky edged Feltes in Peterborough, Charlestown, Rindge and Candia, but by tiny amounts.
With 9% of the total vote in, Feltes led 54% to 46%.
Volinsky remained within striking distance of the Senate’s top Democrat and was no doubt pinning his hopes on an upset victory by rolling up big wins in the most liberal communities in the state, such as the college towns of Keene, Hanover and Durham and other income-rich suburbs.
The competitive duel also was to decide whether voters in November might have a chance to pick a candidate who will not veto a broad-based tax.
Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields is seeking a third two-year term. Feltes, 41, has joined him in vowing to veto a broad-based sales or income tax.
Volinsky, 64, has not made the same pledge. Instead, he has promised that if elected he would lower local property taxes used to pay for public schools and work with the Legislature on a more equitable system.
Republican primary voters overwhelmingly chose Sununu to represent them over former State Rep. and Franklin conservative activist Karen Testerman and Nobody from Keene, who last year changed his name from Rich Paul.
“I am humbled and very grateful for the strong vote we received today,” Sununu said in a statement after he was declared the winner.
“We put a great team together for our state and provided the leadership necessary to guide New Hampshire through these unprecedented times. Many of our biggest challenges still lay ahead, and in 2021 New Hampshire will need the management experience to promote businesses, keep our state safe, and invigorate economic opportunity for families.”
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said either Feltes or Volinsky will beat Sununu by tying him to President Donald Trump.
“Granite Staters know that Chris Sununu is loyal to Donald Trump and not to them, and in November, Granite Staters will show both of them the door,” Buckley said.
Before the race, political observers viewed Feltes and Volinsky as two of the party’s future leaders, but neither would defer to the other in the primary.
Feltes spent the past six years representing Concord and surrounding suburbs in the state Senate, first winning the seat in 2014 by upsetting the hand-picked successor of retiring Senate President Sylvia Larsen of Concord.
Establishment frontrunner
Over the past two years he has held the position of top Democrat in a Senate the party controls by a 14-10 margin.
As a result, Feltes had his name on most significant legislation, some of which Sununu signed, such as the current two-year state budget. But his name is also on a few dozen bills that Sununu has vetoed, dealing with topics such as renewable energy, gun control and campaign finance reform.
During this campaign, Feltes parlayed his Senate leadership post into a position as the early establishment front-runner, winning over the support of nine of his Senate colleagues, 15 trade unions and more than 100 House Democrats.
Feltes also out-raised Volinsky by better than 2-to-1 and spent nearly four times as much money on TV ads as his rival.
Meanwhile, Volinsky served on the five-person Executive Council, an elected body that every two weeks meets to approve state government contracts, political and judicial appointments.
Volinsky twice won in a district that is the most Democratic.
Much of the council’s business is non-controversial.
But Volinsky and Sununu, a former councilor himself, have locked horns, especially on some of the governor’s appointments, including his failed bid to make Attorney General Gordon MacDonald the chief justice of the Supreme Court.
“This race is all about who is better able to go up against Sununu. I have challenged him from right across the table and led the successful resistance,” Volinsky said during an interview last week.
“That is a very different existence than serving in the Senate and having every bill vetoed.”
That outspoken opposition may have contributed to Volinsky winning over the two biggest unions representing public sector workers: the State Employees Association, which represents much of state government, and the National Education Association of New Hampshire, by far the largest union representing current and retired school teachers.
Volinsky also served as the lead lawyer in the coalition that in the late-1990s convinced the New Hampshire Supreme Court to order the Legislature to devote more state support to public schools.
More than two decades later, Volinsky said he entered this race in part because lawmakers and past governors had not done enough and that local property taxes have gone up more $300 million while Sununu has been governor.
Volinsky turned four years of activism into an endorsement from two-time New Hampshire presidential primary winner Bernie Sanders. On the eve of the primary, Sanders hosted a virtual rally with his chosen candidate.
But though Volinsky has been outspoken, Feltes said, he is the one who has led on key issues, noting, “you can choose a progressive who has gotten results or choose a progressive who writes letters to the editor. That’s a distinct difference in this race.”
Both Volinsky and Feltes criticized Sununu for deciding not to involve the Legislature or the council directly in the decisions the governor made about spending more than $1.2 billion in federal grant money to deal with COVID-19
During this race, Volinsky also attacked Feltes for having supported a fracked gas pipeline project that Liberty Utilities ultimately abandoned last July. Several environmental groups backed Volinsky, including the Sierra Club.