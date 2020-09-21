CONCORD -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dan Feltes of Concord vowed he’d name a female, abortion rights supporter to serve on the New Hampshire Supreme Court and he assailed the “pro-choice” credentials of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
Feltes said he’d make protecting a woman’s access to abortion a litmus test issue for judicial nominations, including the state's high court seat that’s been vacant for a year.
“For me, it’s a threshold question,” said Feltes, the state Senate’s majority leader.
Evoking the recent death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., joined Feltes and other Democratic leaders in front of the Supreme Court building on Monday to renew their attack on Sununu’s choice in 2019 to make Attorney General Gordon MacDonald chief justice of that court.
“While he failed last year in the first attempt, he had already said he would try again,” Kuster said. “It is now more important than ever to assure the reproductive rights of women are protected by our state courts in New Hampshire.”
The 3-2, Democratic-majority on the Executive Council rejected MacDonald’s nomination, councilors citing his lack of judicial experience and past, political support for anti-abortion causes.
“This was one of the best days of my long history on the Executive Council because the three Democrats would not be bullied,” said Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua.
But Pignatelli said someone’s personal views on abortion would not be an absolute requirement to vote for a judicial pick.
“I don’t think so, but I think we need to make sure we have fair-minded, progressive people who are appointed to the Supreme Court,” shei said.
Litmus test 'sound bite'
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said a litmus test debate ignores the factors that go into the judicial selection process. For example, Smith said in her view MacDonald might make a “good judge” but with no experience on the bench he wasn’t qualified to lead the state’s highest court.
“It is not the only issue and to just look for a sound bite, I think, does not honor the complexity of the issue,” she said.
Sununu defended his decision not to try and fill the vacancy since the council rejected MacDonald.
"I have an open Supreme Court seat in New Hampshire, and I am going to wait until after the election to do it because that is just a political battle that gets heated and it creates another divisive piece in there for us," Sununu said Monday afternoon on ABC-TV's GMA3 program.
Sununu supports abortion rights. As a member of the council, Sununu once voted against Planned Parenthood contracts to encourage more providers to compete for the business. Ultimately, Sununu backed those contracts and has continued to do so as governor.
This spring, Sununu vetoed legislation that would have required insurance companies that offer maternity services in their health care plans to pay for abortions regardless of their moral or religious objections. Sununu said the measure violated the religious liberties of insurers and companies whose leaders were philosophically opposed to the procedure.
"Like Donald Trump, Chris Sununu broke the promises he’s made to women in this state," said Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester.
Democrats on the council urged Sununu to nominate someone else for the vacancy to replace then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Lynn of Windham, who retired in August 2019. But last month, Sununu said he would not make any major political appointments before the election.
Sununu said the Democratic councilors were guilty of “playing politics” with this choice and also when they turned down his attempts to name Black nominees to serve as the state licensing chief and as a member of the state Board of Education.
"No matter how much they lie, the fact remains that Chris Sununu supports a women’s right to choose and would oppose any attempt at the state level to overturn or repeal Roe v Wade. End of story," Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt said in a statement.
Executive Council Democratic nominees Cinde Warmington of Concord and Mindi Messmer of Rye said the MacDonald nomination fight played a role in their decisions to run in 2020.
Warmington hopes to replace Andru Volinsky of Concord, who left his council seat in a failed bid for governor, losing the Democratic primary to Feltes.
Messmer will face off against Republican Janet Stevens of Rye for the Dist. 3 seat that Kingston Republican Russell Prescott is retiring from this fall.