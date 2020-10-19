Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic nominee Dan Feltes engaged in a heated battle over health care, taxes, COVID-19 and the death penalty during a televised debate Monday night.
Standing at podiums several feet apart inside a WMUR-TV studio, the two candidates often interrupted each other mid-answer and accused each other of spreading lies.
Feltes said Sununu was a “Trump guy through and through” and has sugar-coated how the state has handled the global pandemic on his watch.
“Chris Sununu, just like Donald Trump, would have you believe everything is fine; Donald Trump gave himself an A-plus, Governor Sununu said he’s the gold standard and obviously everything isn’t fine,” Feltes said.
The state acted too slowly in dealing with cases of the virus in nursing homes and New Hampshire had among the highest percentage of deaths from that population, Feltes continued.
Sununu said sound management reduced the number of outbreaks in nursing homes from two dozen to just a few.
While COVID-19 cases in the state have been rising, Sununu said it’s not time to reintroduce further restrictions as some governors have called for in recent weeks.
“There are still some restrictions we could do down the road," Sununu said. "We could still play that hand but we are far, far from getting to that point."
Feltes said Sununu has spent about $1 billion of federal grants but much of that money went to “big corporations.”
“How much did you and your family get out of that $1.25 billion,” Feltes said, turning to the camera. “I bet you didn’t get any of it.”
Sununu said he created the largest fund to help small businesses stay open in the country and in response to the pandemic, the Legislature sued him in court.
“I was making deals on PPE (personal protective equipment) on the phone with a moment’s notice during those early days,” Sununu said.
Income tax attack came last
The Republican Governors Association’s political action committee has spent more than $1 million on attack ads, charging Feltes with proposing an income tax to finance paid family and medical leave legislation.
Sununu didn’t mention the issue until his closing statement, which meant Feltes did not get the chance to respond on camera.
“We said no to Dan Feltes’ income tax twice; we vetoed it twice,” Sununu said.
Feltes has said his plan wasn’t an income tax, that paying for the benefit through a deduction of .5 percent of an employee’s wages was one of several options to finance it.
Over and over, Feltes turned questions on other topics back to health care.
He said reelecting Sununu could put at risk health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court next month will take up a lawsuit from GOP-led states that seeks to declare the ACA unconstitutional.
“You have a long history of opposition to Obamacare; it’s documented. I don’t understand how you can stand on this stage and defend it,” Feltes said.
Sununu pointed out he’s one of only a few GOP governors in the country to sign a legal brief in defense of the ACA.
Sununu accused Feltes of changing his position about commuting the sentence of Michael Addison, convicted of the October 2006 murder of Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs.
“I understand he had one position during the primary and another position with other voters. That’s politics; that is the definition of politics. I have been consistent 100 percent of the way through,” said Sununu, who vetoed a Feltes-backed bill to repeal the state's death penalty.
The Legislature overrode Sununu's veto.
Feltes said he supports the commutation process but when asked a hypothetical question about Addison, Feltes said he wouldn’t support commuting his sentence “right now.”
“Chris Sununu has politicized this. I don’t think we should be politicizing the murder of a cop,” Feltes said.
Sole TV debate before vote
Sununu, 45, seeks to become the first governor since John Lynch in 2008 to win a third two-year term.
In 2016, the Newfields Republican first was elected governor after having served six years on the Executive Council.
Monday night’s debate is the only one to be televised before the Nov. 3 general election.
Feltes, 41, is running for governor after serving three terms in the state Senate, the last two years as its majority leader.
With Democrats in control of the Legislature, Sununu has vetoed a record 79 bills that lawmakers put on his desk; the Republican minority in the House and Senate sustained all but two of those vetoes.
Throughout the race, Feltes has campaigned on many issues that Sununu blocked, including raising the state’s minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, passing gun control restrictions and expanding incentives for renewable energy projects.
The two did come to an agreement on some issues, such as the law legalizing the importation of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and a compromise two-year state budget that Sununu signed 13 months ago.