BIDEN-TRUMP

Then-President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate on the campus of Belmont University on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
Download PDF 1 in 3 Republicans are enthusiastic about second Trump term, while 1 in 6 Democrats say the same about Biden
Download PDF Republicans are roughly split between nominating Trump or someone else
Download PDF More Americans think Trump did something illegal in handling classified documents than Biden
Download PDF Fewer would be satisfied with a Biden win than a Trump win, but Trump draws more anger

WASHINGTON - President Biden and former president Donald Trump may have each drawn a record number of votes in 2020, but at this early stage in the 2024 election cycle, Americans show little enthusiasm for a rematch between the two well-known yet unpopular leaders, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Neither Biden nor Trump generate broad excitement within their own party, and most Americans overall say they would feel dissatisfied or angry if either wins the general election.