The field of candidates in the Ward 6 special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has been set, with longtime Manchester educator Maxine Mosley up against Crissy Kantor, owner of Chill Spa on Hanover Street.

Aldermen have set a “winner-take-all” special election date of Tuesday, May 9, to fill the vacancy. The winner of the election will serve the remainder of the current term, which runs through the end of 2023. There will be no primary election.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com