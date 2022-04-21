CONCORD — The Republican U.S. Senate primary got more crowded with a Lincoln businessman becoming the fifth candidate, while the leading GOP hopeful in the Second Congressional District suddenly dropped out of the race Thursday.
In a new, independent poll from the University of New Hampshire, all four, declared GOP candidates were in a statistical tie with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
The same poll had Gov. Chris Sununu with an early, comfortable, lead of 55-29% over his only declared Democratic opponent, Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye.
These moves underline the likelihood of more candidates getting in and some perhaps out of these major races with six weeks before the candidate filing period actually opens for the 2022 election.
Vikram Mansharamani said he was moved to run after he and his wife battled with bureaucrats over the education of her daughter.
“I’m running to be your United States Senator, but honestly, those are words I never thought I would be saying,” he said in a two-minute video kicking off the campaign.
“I’m a businessman, not a politician and I’ve got a funny last name, but like many, I’m fed up with the direction of our country.”
He’s hired a stable of veteran campaign consultants to advise him including Manchester operative Mike Biundo, his associate Derek Defresne and Rob Varsalone, an adviser to former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and ex-GOP Gov. Craig Benson.
“I’m running because it’s time the experts sit down and listen to us. Let’s be honest, where did blindly following these so-called 'experts' get us? It got us record inflation, budget-busting gas prices, an exploding mental health crisis, and a world in which borders are not respected,” Mansharamani said.
“Two weeks to flatten the curve turned into two years that flattened the middle class. We’ve gone from energy independence to importing oil from those who hate us.”
Wendy Long of Keene, a two-time, U.S. Senate nominee in Keene, is also likely to join this Senate GOP field here.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley mocked how crowded the GOP race has become.
“Vikram Mansharamani is now the fifth candidate to join the NH GOP Senate primary, solidifying this as the messiest and most chaotic Republican Senate primary in New Hampshire history,” Buckley said in a statement.
“For the next five months, all of these B-tier candidates will continue to trip over themselves as they make their entire campaigns about getting Trump’s endorsement and McConnell’s corporate special interest cash -- and not about the issues that matter to Granite Staters.”
Poll: All 4 GOP Senate hopefuls close to Hassan
But the University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found Hassan faced a stiff challenge from all four GOP hopefuls already in the race, Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and bitcoin millionaire investor Bruce Fenton of Durham.
“This election is being driven almost exclusively by partisanship,” said Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center.
“President Biden remains unpopular in New Hampshire and that means turnout in November will favor Republicans and Republicans are likely to vote for whoever the Republican candidate is.”
Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek said Hassan struggles to break free even after greatly outspending her rivals.
“Maggie Hassan has lit millions of dollars on fire to boost her approval rating and has absolutely nothing to show for it,” Stepanek said. “These are some of the lowest approval ratings of any New Hampshire, US Senate candidate this close to the general election. Republicans look forward to ousting her in November. ”
On Thursday, Littleton beer company owner Jeff Cozzens stunned even some of his supporters by declaring he was ending his bid to unseat four-term Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
This is a deeply personal decision based upon what I believe is best for me and my family. My wife has been incredibly supportive throughout the course of the campaign, as have my daughters and parents—in addition to so many others who have given generously of their time, finances and encouragement,” Cozzens said.
“Thank you all for your trust, support and understanding. May God bless and protect New Hampshire and our great country.”
Cozzens’ pullout follows a quarter in which he raised only $55,000 and his fundraising was clearly affected by State House debate over congressional redistricting.
The House and Senate passed a redistricting map that would make Kuster’s district much more Democratic leaning; Gov. Chris Sununu, a personal friend of Cozzens’, vowed to veto the plan and offered a substitute that would keep the 2nd District more competitive.
Cozzens was widely seen as the favorite to win the GOP nomination.
The field currently includes businessman Robert Burns, former Libertarian Lily Tang Williams, and Gulf War Veteran Dean Poirier and it’s possible this decision of Cozzens could prompt others to get into this race.