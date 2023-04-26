FILE PHOTO: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson walks through the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington

Former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson formally launched his 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, in a speech that portrayed himself as a more moderate alternative to party frontrunner Donald Trump.

Hutchinson, 72, who's bid is considered a long-shot, had already broken with Trump this year after the Republican former president's criminal indictment in March over hush payments to a porn star.