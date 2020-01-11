NASHUA — Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will be the latest presidential candidate to speak in a series of forums on the economy.
The series is sponsored by the Community College System of New Hampshire, in collaboration with New Hampshire Union Leader and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.
Weld is the second former Massachusetts governor to speak at the forum; Gov. Deval Patrick was in the hot seat on Jan. 10.
Weld was governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, and ran as a vice presidential candidate with Gary Johnson on the Libertarian ticket in 2016. This year, Weld is waging what might be called a quixotic campaign in the Republican primary against President Donald Trump. Trump enjoys overwhelming support among Republican voters, but Weld’s campaign has said he hopes to sway undeclared voters and Republicans who have grown uneasy with the President’s governing style.
On Tuesday, Weld will make his case at Nashua Community College, 505 Amherst St., Room H181 in Nashua.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and Weld will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
