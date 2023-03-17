Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.  

 Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS

Presidential longshot Marianne Williamson responded to a “hit job” story claiming she’s abusive to staffers by denying some claims while confessing she’s still growing.

The 70-year-old spiritual leader, who launched her second consecutive unlikely run for the presidency early this month, was the subject of a Thursday morning Politico article in which a dozen former staffers from her failed 2020 campaign described her as a tyrannical hypocrite prone to “foaming, spitting, uncontrollable rage.”