CONCORD — Four of the five major candidates for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate attacked each other for past statements and temperament during a feisty two-hour radio debate Tuesday.

Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith played the role of chief aggressor, launching criticisms at retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, the two leading candidates in the latest Saint Anselm College poll.