CONCORD — Four of the five major candidates for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate attacked each other for past statements and temperament during a feisty two-hour radio debate Tuesday.
Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith played the role of chief aggressor, launching criticisms at retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, the two leading candidates in the latest Saint Anselm College poll.
In that survey, Bolduc led with 32% to 16% for Morse; Smith was tied for a distant third with bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton of Durham at 4%.
Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani was at 2%. About 40% of those polled were undecided.
The five candidates agreed on many issues, from inflation and energy independence to competition with China and illegal immigration.
With four weeks until the Sept. 13 primary, however, they found plenty of fault with their rivals.
Smith repeatedly accused Bolduc of flip-flopping or walking back controversial comments on topics ranging from the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound to changing the state constitution so the Legislature, rather than voters, would elect U.S. senators in the future.
He claimed Bolduc endorsed abolishing the FBI.
“Your MO seems to be fire, ready, aim and speak before you think about these things,” Smith said to Bolduc early in the debate on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” program with Jack Heath.
Bolduc denied making that statement.
“I called for the accountability of the FBI leadership. I have worked with the FBI.”
Candidates assail Sununu
Morse was the only candidate not to criticize the COVID-19 policies of Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a fourth two-year term this fall.
Bolduc said it was only a “little bit of an exaggeration” when he once referred to Sununu as a “Chinese communist sympathizer.”
“I challenged Governor Sununu’s decisions, his mandates, his executive overreach, everything he did that hurt New Hampshire residents,” Bolduc said.
“He is on the Communist Chinese-friendly list as published by the Department of State under Secretary Pompeo.”
Smith said his town had no mask or vaccine mandate but he criticized Bolduc for making an over-the-top statement.
“This is a record of Don shooting from the hip,” Smith said.
Bolduc answered, “I think he answered the question. He’s attacking the front-runner.”
Smith warned Bolduc that as in a car’s mirror, “Objects may be closer than they appear.”
Bolduc said Smith brags about his record as a state legislator but claimed he missed 61% of the votes.
“You need to watch your flank, too. You make critical comments and you have to stop it. You act like a Democrat,” Bolduc said.
Morse goes after Fenton
Morse used the topic of COVID to criticize Fenton, who during a debate last weekend called for Morse to exit the race.
“You said in March 2020, ‘Let’s follow Massachusetts, governor, we need to close the schools, close the businesses in New Hampshire,’” Morse said.
Fenton said the “scare rhetoric” about COVID-19 misled him.
“I was fooled by many people that this was a deadly, dangerous disease,” Fenton said.
“By April 2020 I was clear against all the lockdowns. You failed us, even though you were holding office.”
Smith criticized Morse for voting in favor of family planning grants for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, one of three operators of abortion clinics in the state.
“Senator, that is just a vote I wouldn’t have taken that was authorized to give money to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers,” Smith said.
Morse responded. “I did not vote for Planned Parenthood, Kevin. Let’s not lie to the public.”
Smith said, “I did not lie.”
Mansharamani was the only candidate to stay out of the give-and-take. Instead, he spent the time promoting his candidacy as an outsider businessman making a first-time run for elective office.
Fenton stood out as the only candidate who didn’t support any U.S. aid to Ukraine.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a “scammer” who can’t be trusted, Fenton said.
“I support the right of any American who wants to help Ukraine to send their own money or to go join the fight voluntarily; not a nickel of worker wages,” Fenton said.
All five candidates said they would welcome former President Trump’s endorsement, but none expressly urged Trump to run again in 2024.