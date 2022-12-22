Sununu Facebook ads fuel 2024 White House talk
Fueling talk of a possible Republican run for President in 2024, Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign committee bought ads on Facebook promoting himself in the early voting states of South Carolina and Iowa. Sununu insisted the ads are part of his ongoing effort to promote the state's record of bipartisan success as a winning formula for Republicans across the country. 

The ads feature a clip from the CNN’s one-hour profile on Sununu that aired last week.