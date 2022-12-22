CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu has made his most overt move yet toward entering the 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign, purchasing Facebook ads promoting himself in the early voting states of South Carolina and Iowa.
The ads feature a clip from the CNN’s one-hour profile on Sununu that aired last week.
“Nobody gets inspired to get involved in public service by being yelled at or blasted at or shaken at from a podium,” Sununu told CNN anchor Dana Bash during that interview. “They may be amped up, but they don’t get inspired.”
During the CNN piece, Sununu told anchor Jake Tapper he had no plans to run for the White House “right now.”
Sununu made similar comments during an interview on Fox Business last Tuesday.
Sununu’s 2022 re-election campaign committee, Friends of Chris Sununu, purchased the ads, which started last Monday at a cost of roughly $200 a day to appear on the social media platform in both states.
“Real leadership has a real opportunity to show who we can be and what we can accomplish. It's about being positive, focused on delivering results, and just being normal. That's who I am,” Sununu stated on Facebook.
“If we're going to inspire the next generation, we need to leave the negativity behind.”
In a statement, Sununu said the ads were part of his ongoing effort to promote New Hampshire’s record for achieving bipartisan results to voters in key states across the country.
“As I’ve long said, you can bet I’ll be doing my part to help the GOP across the country replicate New Hampshire’s success. Too much is at stake for our party and country to not share our optimistic message of success, and these early states are where the conversations start and have the most impact on the national dialogue,” Sununu said.
Shaheen: Looks like 2024 bid
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said she thought this was a much stronger, more personal move than that.
“It seems like Governor Sununu is trying to run for president. We will see how he is perceived across the country,” Shaheen told Good Morning New Hampshire radio talk show host Jack Heath.
Lucas Meyer with 603 Forward, a progressive, special interest group, agreed with Shaheen.
“No matter the (size of the media) buy, the intent is pretty clear. The intent of Governor Sununu is not simply to promote New Hampshire, but to promote his own political profile,” Meyer said.
Neal Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said Sununu could be a formidable candidate if he decides to run.
“He’ll do well, not only in a state like New Hampshire but nationally,” Levesque said.
“He does communicate very well. If someone like him were on a debate stage, I think he would shine.”
Possible impact on primary
Levesque rejected the notion that a Sununu candidacy would render New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary irrelevant.
“I think voters do not necessary vote for people in their geographic regions as much as they support candidates who represent a strong, conservative, positive message,” Levesque said.
603 Forward's Meyer questioned the assumption that Sununu would excel in a New Hampshire presidential primary.
Sununu already faces a closely divided State House and conservative GOP leadership that could saddle him with losses on some key issues, he said.
“I think it’s a very awkward situation for Governor Sununu. I am not sure he would perform very well in his home state,” Meyer said.
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley predicted Sununu would stumble if he entered the 2024 presidential race.
“Chris Sununu’s focus has never been New Hampshire. He has spent his entire career attempting to bolster his national profile, and he’s never had qualms about leaving Granite Staters in the dust to do it,” Buckley said.
“After a disastrous election night for New Hampshire Republicans, which shows Sununu’s closing margins and inability to lead his party to victory, it’s clear that the only thing driving him towards a 2024 run is his ego. He’s failing here at home, and he’ll fail on the national stage just as quickly.”
Since solidly winning a fourth term as governor last November, Sununu has kept up a steady schedule of appearances on national media, raising speculation that he could enter the presidential race.
Former President Donald Trump is the only major declared candidate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seriously considering a bid and leads Trump in early polling in New Hampshire and other battleground states.
Sununu blamed Trump for no wave
After the midterms, Sununu said national Republicans failed to win back control of the U.S. Senate because many Trump-backed candidates did not offer a positive message that resonated with independent voters.
According to Facebook, Sununu’s ads as of Thursday morning had more than 250,000 views, with 56% of them in South Carolina and 44% in Iowa.
Nearly two-thirds of those who saw the ads were men, and among all who saw them, the age-group breakdown was: 25-34 (24%), 35-44 (27%) and 45-54 (22%). Only 1% who had seen the ad were under 24.
The 2024 Republican presidential primary schedule calls for Iowa to hold the first caucus, New Hampshire the first primary and South Carolina the first southern primary a little over a week after the Granite State.
President Joe Biden has endorsed a Democratic National Committee proposal to move South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire for the first primary in 2024.
Under the plan the DNC will take up early in 2023, Iowa would get moved out of the first tier of states holding primaries and caucuses.
On Wednesday, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Shaheen, both D-N.H., stepped up their national media campaign against the DNC proposal.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley called “dead on arrival” the demands of a DNC bylaws committee that legislators here repeal its first-in-the-nation primary state law or risk party sanctions.
Shaheen said Thursday that DNC leaders in the past have threatened New Hampshire and other states with penalties for ignoring their preferred primary schedules and not carried out those sanctions.