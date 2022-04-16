Taken together, the campaigns of the Republicans vying to challenge Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District have raised about $1.1 million in each of the three quarters since the late summer of 2021, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Donations to the campaign of Matt Mowers, the 2020 Republican nominee, are trending down since he formally announced his intent to run again, in the summer of 2021.
Mowers’ campaign raised nearly $341,000 in the first three months of 2022. That’s the highest amount raised among the Republican candidates, but down from the $408,000 the Mowers campaign raised in the last three months of 2021, and well below the nearly $458,000 the campaign reported in the third quarter of 2021, which also included a contribution from an affiliated committee.
The fundraising quarter ended March 31: five days before it was reported Mowers voted in the New Jersey primary election in 2016 after voting in the New Hampshire presidential primary.
Karoline Leavitt of Atkinson, who formerly worked in Washington, D.C., for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), saw donations rebound in the first three months of the year, raising just over $336,000, a little more than the $333,000 she raised in the summer of 2021, and up from the $252,000 the campaign raised in the last three months of 2021.
Gail Huff Brown, former television journalist, also saw fundraising drop compared to the last three months of 2021. Huff Brown raised almost $278,000 in the first three months of the year.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was among the donors to Huff Brown, contributing the maximum allowed amount of $5,800.
Tim Baxter, a state representative and real estate developer, raised just over $109,000 from donors, which set him slightly ahead of the $107,000 he raised during the last three months of 2021, but behind the $118,000 he raised last summer.
Baxter also loaned his campaign another nearly $100,000 in the first three months of 2022, bringing the total he has loaned the campaign above $300,000.
Mowers still leads the Republican pack with more than $756,000 cash on hand. Leavitt follows, with $586,000, and Huff Brown next with just over $561,000. Baxter’s campaign, including the loans he made to himself, has just over $507,000 on hand.
Pappas’ campaign reported raising just over $507,000 — up from the $488,000 he reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, and well above the $323,803 he raised over the summer of 2021.