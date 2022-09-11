Durham voter, 2020

A voters carries her ballot at the polls at Oyster River High School in Durham on Election Day 2020.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

In a poll from the University of New Hampshire last June, 84% of Granite Staters surveyed said they were “very” or “somewhat” confident in the accuracy of their elections.

But Secretary of State David Scanlan said it’s clear the skepticism of many about the 2020 presidential election has spilled into the debate for 2022, with more questioning the process despite the state’s enviable reputation as the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state.