Secretary of State Bill Gardner, the longest-serving state election official in the country and the most vocal defender of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, will be retiring in a few days.
Once Gardner files the retirement paperwork, under the state constitution, Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan of Bow will take over as secretary through the 2022 election, Gardner said.
Traditionally, every two years after a state election, both houses of the Legislature meet to elect the secretary of state and the state treasurer.
Gardner, a Democrat from Manchester, endorsed Scanlan, a former Republican House member, as his replacement. “I have full faith and confidence in him,” he said.
Gardner, 73, insisted the timing of the decision, coming midway through his 23nd straight two-year term was neither “personal or political.”
“I just think it’s time,” said Gardner, flanked by his four most senior staff members.
Gardner said the five had 217 years of state government and he called them “unsung heroes.”
Gardner suggested this was the appropriate time, given it’s well in advance of the next presidential election cycle and before another polarizing election year.
“I can never give back to the public all it has given to me over more than 50 years serving in state government,” Gardner said.
Gardner served two terms in the state House of Representatives before his first election as secretary of state in 1976.
Upon retiring, Gardner said he’ll write and make speeches both defending the primary and opposing the move by congressional leaders on Capitol Hill to federalize control of state elections.
“Our 'New Hampshire first' is a tremendous story you don’t see in the history books,” Gardner said .
Moved primary to stay first
Last June, Nevada passed a state law changing from a presidential preference caucus to a primary and requiring that it be held first ahead of New Hampshire and Iowa, which holds the first caucus.
But Gardner insisted New Hampshire’s preeminent position will remain, even after he’s no longer welcoming presidential candidates who come to the State House to file.
“There is no reason to think the primary is in any danger,” Gardner said. “There will be challenges down the road.”
The commitment of the voters and not the politicians are what keeps the first primary here, he said.
“Our primary is stronger every four years because every time we have one, it makes it stronger,” Gardner said.
New Hampshire has had the first primary since 1920; voters didn’t choose candidates directly until 1952.
Over the decades, Gardner became an ubiquitous national political figure every four years as political leaders from other states plotted to move their primaries up to take New Hampshire’s spot away.
Before Gardner took office, New Hampshire’s primary was held no earlier than late February.
Then in subsequent elections, Gardner would delay announcing the date, and by waiting until the 11th hour, he denied rival state leaders the chance to react to his final move.
Thus, Gardner set New Hampshire’s primary as early as Jan. 8 in 2008 and Jan. 10 in 2012 to keep it first.
Barely survived challenge
Scanlan, who has served as deputy since 2002, praised Gardner’s tenure.
“It’s been an honor to work alongside Bill. We have become really good friends, and he has left this department on really sound, solid footing,” Scanlan said.
Political leaders across the spectrum praised Gardner as a capable election administrator who never allowed partisan politics to enter into his decision-making.
"For decades, Bill Gardner has fiercely protected New Hampshire’s First in the Nation presidential primary and overseen our elections that are truly a point of pride for our state -- always open, fair, accessible, and accurate,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
“We will miss Bill and his vast institutional knowledge of New Hampshire people, politics, and government. Here’s to a well-deserved retirement and best wishes from all the Sununus.”
In 2018, Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley supported Gardner's challenger for the job, 2016 Democratic nominee for governor Colin Van Ostern of Concord. Gardner retained the office by winning a narrow majority on the second ballot.
“Bill Gardner’s record-making length of service has seen dramatic changes in our elections," Buckley said Monday,
"but the one constant has been the exemplary quality of the elections in New Hampshire. We must continue this tradition with the next secretary of state."
Former state Sen. Jim Splaine, a Portsmouth Democrat, authored the 1975 state law that gave the secretary of state the power to set the primary date at any time in order to keep the state first.
“He has worked to improve access and the ease of voting from a time when it was very difficult and exclusionary. It is good that he will remain involved in fighting for democracy and against those who would destroy it,” Splaine said.
Gardner said one of his proudest achievements came a few months after he took office in 1976 and spotted some workmen getting ready to throw out “tubes” that held documents that had been stored in the office rafters.
The documents turned out to be priceless original copies of the Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence.
“It wasn’t because of any expertise I had; I just happened to be in the right place, but I am proud of that because those documents could have been gone forever,” Gardner said.
Defending elections
In the future, Gardner wants to speak out to defend the integrity of elections even as polls show a growing number of Americans no longer have faith that results are accurate.
“It is sad that there are so many people in this country who don’t believe the current president was elected legitimately,” Gardner said.
He accepted former President Trump’s appointment to an election commission in 2017, believing it could have been the opportunity to boost confidence among Americans about the process.
Trump’s allies on the commission used it to condemn a level of voter fraud in the 2016 election that Gardner said did not exist here.
After a bevy of lawsuits, the White House shut the commission down.
“I don’t have a solution, but at least I can be a vessel to talk about what I have seen and what I hope for,” Gardner said of voter skepticism about election outcomes.