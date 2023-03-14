The only candidate to officially declare they are running for mayor of the state’s largest city has picked up the endorsement of one of its former leaders.
Executive Councilor and former Manchester Mayor Ted Gastas announced Wednesday he is endorsing former Republican activist and congressional staffer Jay Ruais for mayor.
Councilor Gatsas, who represents District 4 and served as mayor for four terms, released a statement saying, “now more than ever, we need a leader at City Hall who is ready to roll up their sleeves and address the toughest issues our city faces.”
“A mayor needs to be someone who can bring the community together, put politics aside, and ensures the agenda for Manchester is always about the taxpayers and residents of the Queen City,” said Gatsas. “Jay Ruais has the right resume, experience, and passion to turn the Queen City around and bring back a Better Manchester. That is why I support his candidacy for mayor.”
Mayor Joyce Craig has yet to announce if she plans to seek a fourth term.
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when Craig defeated Gatsas.
Ruais was previously endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu.