ATLANTA - An Atlanta-area grand jury investigating efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia has concluded its investigation, according to the judge overseeing the panel.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued a court order Monday morning saying the special grand jury had completed a final report on its investigation. He said the report was accepted by a majority of the county's judicial bench and that the 26-member panel was being officially dissolved.