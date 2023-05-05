Georgia will vote in the presidential nominating process on March 12

Georgia will vote in the presidential nominating process on March 12, a week after "Super Tuesday" when a number of states, including California, Texas and Massachusetts will cast their votes in the presidential nomination process. 

 JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Georgia’s top election official scheduled the state’s presidential primary for a date in mid-March, dashing the hopes of state and national Democrats who wanted Georgia to be one of the first states to vote on the 2024 nominating calendar.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his decision Thursday to hold the presidential primary on March 12, a date he said will put Georgia “at the center of the national focus.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday at the Georgia Capitol announces the date of Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary as March 12.  