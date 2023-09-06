230907-news-carmen

Gerald Carmen, seen here in a 1984 photo, died Sept. 1.

MANCHESTER — Gerald P. Carmen, 93, a legendary political figure who is among the most influential New Hampshire citizens who did not hold any elective office, passed away peacefully at his home last Friday.

The self-made man and 1952 University of New Hampshire graduate built a statewide auto service and tire business called “Car-Go,” but it became even better known as a place to hold smoke-filled discussions about state and national politics.