MANCHESTER — Gerald P. Carmen, 93, a legendary political figure who is among the most influential New Hampshire citizens who did not hold any elective office, passed away peacefully at his home last Friday.
The self-made man and 1952 University of New Hampshire graduate built a statewide auto service and tire business called “Car-Go,” but it became even better known as a place to hold smoke-filled discussions about state and national politics.
Carmen helped hatch the surprise write-in New Hampshire primary victory for Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge in 1964 and served on the ground floor of both of Richard Nixon’s victories in 1968 and 1972.
Even Georgia peanut farmer and former Democratic Gov. Jimmy Carter stopped by during the 1976 campaign that ended with him winning the presidency.
But Carmen’s political high point came when he stepped down as chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party to work for Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in 1979.
At a time the Reagan campaign was in turmoil, Carmen played a key role in helping to pull off that immortal, New Hampshire presidential primary debate in Nashua during the 1980 GOP primary where Reagan stole the event with his line, “I am paying for this microphone, Mr. Green (sic).”
Carmen was always helping to pull the strings in the shadows after having run for both Manchester alderman and mayor but failing to win.
New Hampshire Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque often shared an anecdote with his students about Carmen’s Oval Office meeting soon after Reagan took office.
“Reagan said, ‘Gerry, I really appreciate all you have done for me and I’m going to name you head of the GSA (General Services Administration),’” Levesque said.
“Gerry said, ‘Oh thank you Mr. President,’ walked out the door and turned to an associate and declared, ‘What the hell is the GSA?’”
Levesque said it summed up advice Carmen had given him.
“In politics, don’t assume you know everything, but whenever a politician makes an offer or says something positive that you are confused about, smile and leave them with the impression you’re on board with whatever it is,” Levesque said.
The GSA was in charge of all federal construction projects and Carmen learned plenty as its administrator, setting in motion the innovation of airbags in (federal) automobiles and helping to create the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Mitch Snyder Homeless Shelter in Washington, D.C.
Reagan: Carmen did ‘a great job at everything’
Later Reagan shared in his “Reagan Diaries,” that Carmen “has done a great job at everything we have asked him to do.”
Liberal activist and former third-party presidential candidate Ralph Nader had called Carmen Reagan’s greatest political appointment.
Later Reagan named him as ambassador to the United Nations at Geneva and Carmen hosted the key discussions between Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev that would eventually lead to the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
Former President George H.W. Bush named him as president and CEO of the Federal Asset Disposition Association and he later served as chairman of Citizens for America, a national civic association of conservative political leaders.
A resident of Manchester and McLean, Virginia, Carmen and his surviving wife, Anita, his high school sweetheart and wife of 72 years, have lived their later years through the life experiences of their daughter Melinda, son David and daughter-in-law Elizabeth along with their grandchildren, Henry, Alex, Isabella and Jackson.
Carmen had a “magic trunk” of treasures from his political years he would pull out while spending summers at the house he and his wife kept in the Wallis Sands section of Rye and attending the sports and dance performances of his children and grandchildren.
A graveside service with family and friends was at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery on Wednesday.
A future celebration of his life will take place in Washington, D.C., and the family asked that in lieu of flowers, mourners consider a donation to the Shriners Children’s Hospitals.
Levesque said Carmen represented, if not the last, a shrinking number of New Hampshire icons who were universally revered.
“When Gerry Carmen or (the late Gov.) Hugh Gregg walked in a room, you were in the midst of greatness and this warm feeling would come over you and you hung on every single word that came out of their mouths,” Levesque said.
“We’ve lost that in our politics today. With the polarization, the hate on social media and the trashing by both political parties, it is hard to see anyone put up on that pedestal. For a memorable, action-packed long run, Gerry was up there.”