Former alderman and school board member Richard Girard said Monday he will not run for Manchester mayor, but said it was a difficult decision given the pool of three candidates that has announced so far.
Girard, who lost the non-partisan primary two years ago to fellow Republican Victoria Sullivan, said business commitments kept him from running.
"It does pain me greatly to say this, but I will not be running for mayor," Girard said on "The WFEA Update with Drew Cline."
This past weekend, Victoria Sullivan also announced she would not run. She has lost the last two elections to outgoing, three-term Mayor Joyce Craig.
Girard has been involved in city politics since the 1990s, first as an aide to former Mayor Raymond Wieczorek, as an alderman and then as a school board member in the 2010s.
He is an investment advisor and said he wants his clients to know that their concern has his undivided attention. He is also consulting on community journalism for New Hampshire entrepreneur Jay Lucas, who has purchased newspapers in the Claremont-Newport area.
Girard's exit leaves one Republican in the race, Jay Ruais, a former congressional staffer. Ruais won the endorsement of the state's most prominent Republican, Gov. Chris Sununu, before Girard and Sullivan made their decision. Ruais has raised $100,000 so far.
Two Democrats are in the race, aldermen Will Stewart and June Trisciani.
"It's a field in which I would do really well," Girard said of the three.
Girard faulted Ruais for his short time as a Manchester resident; Girard said it's been about 18 months. He said Trisciani is downplaying shortcomings of Manchester schools.
And he said Stewart is about big spending and is "woke" on just about every issue.
"If Will has his way, we'll have bicycle lanes everywhere in Manchester. They'll probably be rainbow colored," Girard said.